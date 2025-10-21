Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What are the Differences Between ODI and Test Cricket

By Nikhil Batra
Oct 21, 2025, 18:16 IST

Cricket fans often wonder how an ODI differs from a Test match. This detailed guide explains both formats in simple words — from match duration, overs, innings, ball type, and strategy to how players and fans experience the game.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Differences Between ODI and Test Cricket
Differences Between ODI and Test Cricket

Cricket fans often talk about different formats of the game, and two of the most prominent are the One Day International (ODI) and the Test match. While both are international formats and governed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), they differ significantly in structure, duration, tactics, and viewer experience. Understanding these differences helps fans appreciate why players and teams approach each format uniquely.

What is a Test Match?

A Test match is considered the traditional and longest format of international cricket. It is played for 5 days.

Key features of Test Matches

  • Duration: Up to five days (typically scheduled for 5 days). 

  • Innings: Each side bats up to two innings (depending on match situation).

  • Overs: There is no fixed limit on overs per innings (unlike limited-overs formats).

  • Ball and clothing: Traditionally, red ball is used and players wear white clothing.

  • Outcome possibilities: Because of the length and structure, results can include win, loss or draw.

What is an ODI (One Day International)?

An ODI is a limited-overs format in which each team bats once, with a fixed number of overs. It was introduced later than Test cricket and has become a very popular form of the game. 

Key features of ODIs

  • Duration: Usually completed in one day (~7-8 hours) since each team plays one innings of 50 overs.

  • Innings per team: Each side bats once. 

  • Overs per innings: Commonly 50 overs per side at international level. 

  • Ball and clothing: Typically white ball is used, players wear coloured clothing in many cases (especially for day/night matches).

Side-by-Side Comparison: Test vs ODI

Here’s a direct comparison to clarify the major differences:

Feature

Test Match

ODI (One Day International)

Duration

Up to 5 days (two innings per side)

One day (50 overs per side, single innings)

Overs

No fixed overs per innings

50 overs per innings (international standard)

Innings per team

Up to 2

Exactly 1

Ball colour / clothing

Red ball; white clothing

White ball; coloured clothing (often)

Outcome possibilities

Win, loss or draw

Win, loss, tie, or no result

In conclusion, understanding the difference between Test matches and ODIs is key not just for fans, but for anyone interested in how cricket works at the international level. The formats may share the basic principle of bat vs ball, but the way they’re structured, played and appreciated differs significantly.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News