Cricket fans often talk about different formats of the game, and two of the most prominent are the One Day International (ODI) and the Test match. While both are international formats and governed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), they differ significantly in structure, duration, tactics, and viewer experience. Understanding these differences helps fans appreciate why players and teams approach each format uniquely.

What is a Test Match?

A Test match is considered the traditional and longest format of international cricket. It is played for 5 days.

Key features of Test Matches