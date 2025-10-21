Key Points
- The capital of Bahrain is the country’s political, economic and cultural hub.
- Manama is the capital of Bahrain and the commercial heart of the country.
- Manama sits at the northeastern tip of Bahrain island, where the official language is Bahraini Arabic.
Do you Know What is the Capital of Bahrain? Bahrain is an island nation located in the Persian Gulf and is officially known as the Kingdom of Bahrain. But do you know the capital of Bahrain? The capital of Bahrain is Manama. It serves as the country’s political, economic, and cultural epicenter. According to Bahrain's official statistics, Manama sits at the northeastern tip of Bahrain island and hosts nearly one-fifth of the national population.
Manama is a city marked by cosmopolitan life, modern architecture, and a distinctive Middle Eastern charm. Read on to learn about the capital of Bahrain, including its significance, population, language, and global reputation as a financial and cultural hub.
What is the Capital of Bahrain?
The capital of Bahrain is Manama. Manama has been the seat of government and commerce since 1971, when Bahrain gained independence. It is home to important districts like the Central Business District and Diplomatic Area.
The capital city of Bahrain is bordered by the Persian Gulf, offering scenic waterfronts and busy ports. Modern infrastructure and vibrant nightlife make Manama a dynamic metropolis. Below is a table summarizing essential facts:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Capital City of Bahrain
|
Manama
|
Country
|
Bahrain
|
Location
|
NE tip of Bahrain
|
Area
|
City, 30 sq km approx
|
Population
|
743,066 (2025 est.)
|
Founded
|
Ancient, 1345 CE ref.
|
Official Language
|
Bahraini Arabic
Why is Manama Famous?
Manama is famous as Bahrain’s financial, business, and cultural hub. Manama’s rapid growth since Bahraini independence in 1971 reflects its vital role in the Gulf's financial sector.
-
The city is renowned for its striking skyline, luxury hotels, and international banking centers.
-
The capital of Bahrain hosts a diverse, multicultural population, with significant expatriate communities.
-
It features heritage sites like Bahrain National Museum and Al-Fatih Mosque.
-
Manama is known for its liberal, welcoming social atmosphere in comparison to many Gulf cities.
-
Major events such as the Bahrain Grand Prix F1 race boost its global profile.
Manama seamlessly blends modern living with rich traditions, making it popular with expatriates and tourists.
What is the Population of Manama, the Capital of Bahrain?
Manama’s estimated population in 2025 is about 743,066, with roughly one-fifth of Bahrain’s residents. Over 90% of Bahrain’s overall population lives in urban areas, with most concentrated in Manama. The city population is projected to grow as Bahrain strengthens its economic and tourism sectors. Manama’s demographic diversity contributes to its creative, global spirit.
What language is spoken in Manama?
Bahraini Arabic is the official language in Manama, Bahrain. English is widely spoken, especially in business, tourism, and government. The city’s multicultural nature means you may also hear Persian, Hindi, and Urdu. Schools and public services use Arabic and English, reflecting global business practices.
Read other Current GK Stories Here:
Who Are the Three People Who Can Travel Anywhere Without a Passport?
Do You Know Which Country Has Three Capitals? Check Now!
Conclusion
Manama is the vibrant and progressive capital of Bahrain, recognized for its economic vitality, cultural attractions, and cosmopolitan population. It stands as a symbol of Bahrain’s modern success, hosting financial institutions, thriving tourism, and a multicultural community. With Arabic as its official language and a mix of global influences, Manama continues to grow as one of the most important cities in the Arabian Gulf.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation