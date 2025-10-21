Do you Know What is the Capital of Bahrain? Bahrain is an island nation located in the Persian Gulf and is officially known as the Kingdom of Bahrain. But do you know the capital of Bahrain? The capital of Bahrain is Manama. It serves as the country’s political, economic, and cultural epicenter. According to Bahrain's official statistics, Manama sits at the northeastern tip of Bahrain island and hosts nearly one-fifth of the national population.

Manama is a city marked by cosmopolitan life, modern architecture, and a distinctive Middle Eastern charm. Read on to learn about the capital of Bahrain, including its significance, population, language, and global reputation as a financial and cultural hub.

What is the Capital of Bahrain?

The capital of Bahrain is Manama. Manama has been the seat of government and commerce since 1971, when Bahrain gained independence. It is home to important districts like the Central Business District and Diplomatic Area.