What is the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning?

In today’s tech-driven world, terms like Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) are everywhere, from social media recommendations to self-driving cars. But what do they actually mean, and how are they different? Both ML and DL are branches of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is all about creating systems that can think, learn, and make decisions like humans.

Machine learning is a method where computers learn from data and improve over time without being directly programmed.

Deep Learning, on the other hand, is a more advanced and specialized type of Machine Learning that uses neural networks, a structure inspired by how our brain works, to process complex data like images, videos, or speech. While Machine Learning works well with smaller amounts of data, Deep Learning needs a huge amount of information and computing power to give accurate results.