Are you wondering how to upskill your potential and professional expertise, specifically in Artificial Intelligence? Then you must learn about Google Cloud's recently launched Google Skills in October 2025. The global platform is designed to reshape how people learn artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.

These skills are developed at Google’s headquarters, which is an initiative that unites professionals, students, and organisations under one hub. It reflects Google’s mission to make AI education universally accessible, which empowers individuals and teams to gain the skills needed to excel in a technology-driven world.

What is Google Skills?

Google Skills offers nearly 3,000 AI and cloud courses, labs, and certifications, combining content from Google Cloud, DeepMind, Grow with Google, and Google for Education. It provides learners of all levels a single destination for AI and cloud-based learning.