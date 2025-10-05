RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
F1 Standings 2025: McLaren Secure Constructors’ Title & Russell Winning the Singapore GP

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 5, 2025, 12:52 EDT

Discover the latest 2025 F1 standings. From McLaren clinching the Constructors’ Championship to Russell winning the Singapore GP, and Piastri, Norris, and Verstappen fighting for the Drivers’ crown.

F1 Standings 2025: McLaren Clinch Title, Russell Wins SG (Credits: SB Nation)
F1 Standings: The 2025 Formula 1 season delivered another twist at the Singapore Grand Prix, where George Russell claimed victory for Mercedes. At the same time, McLaren clinched the Constructors’ Championship with six races to spare. With the title race intensifying, here’s a clear look at the F1 standings 2025 and what they mean for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ battles.

Drivers’ Standings 2025: Piastri Leads, Norris and Verstappen Chase

The F1 drivers’ standings 2025 show just how tightly contested the championship remains. Oscar Piastri leads after consistent podium finishes, while Lando Norris is keeping pressure on his teammate. Max Verstappen, the three-time champion, is still in contention but needs a strong run to catch McLaren’s duo. George Russell’s Singapore GP win has reignited Mercedes’ hopes.

List of Current Top 6 2025 Drivers’ Standings

These numbers underline how McLaren’s pairing has dominated, but also how quickly fortunes can swing in F1. From the table given below, find the current driver’s standings: 

Position

Driver

Team

Points

Recent Highlight

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

336

Consistent podiums, title lead

2

Lando Norris

McLaren

314

Fighting teammate for the crown

3

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

273

Needs wins to close the gap

4

George Russell

Mercedes

237

Singapore GP winner

5

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

210

Solid season, fewer race wins

6

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

189

Holding off Mercedes challenge

McLaren Clinch 10th F1 Constructors Championship 2025

While the drivers’ crown is undecided, the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship 2025 is already wrapped up. McLaren’s points haul and consistent double-podium finishes ensured they secured the title in Singapore. This makes them the second most successful team in F1 history, behind Ferrari.

List of Current Constructors’ Standings 2025

The gap between McLaren and the rest highlights their dominance in the 2025 F1 standings.

Position

Team

Points

Key Strengths

1

McLaren

623

Reliability, strong driver duo

2

Mercedes

290

Race pace improving

3

Ferrari

286

Consistent but lacking wins

4

Red Bull

278

Verstappen still competitive

5

Aston Martin

164

Occasional podiums

What do the F1 Standings Means Going Forward?

With six races remaining, the Formula 1 points table 2025 suggests three major storylines:

  • McLaren’s internal duel: Will Piastri hold off Norris for his first F1 world title?

  • Verstappen’s fightback: The Dutchman will need perfection to mount a comeback.

  • Mercedes' resurgence: Russell’s Singapore win proves they can disrupt the frontrunners.

These battles will shape the remainder of the season, making every lap critical.

    FAQs

    • Which teams are fighting for second in the Constructors’?
      +
      Mercedes and Ferrari are separated by just four points, making the battle for P2 intense.
    • Can Verstappen still win the title?
      +
      Yes, but he must win most of the remaining races and hope Piastri and Norris slip up.
    • How did McLaren clinch the Constructors’ title so early?
      +
      With 623 points, McLaren’s lead is mathematically unassailable after consistent podiums and multiple 1–2 finishes.
    • Who leads the 2025 F1 Drivers’ Championship?
      +
      Oscar Piastri currently leads with 336 points, followed by teammate Lando Norris.

