F1 Standings: The 2025 Formula 1 season delivered another twist at the Singapore Grand Prix, where George Russell claimed victory for Mercedes. At the same time, McLaren clinched the Constructors’ Championship with six races to spare. With the title race intensifying, here’s a clear look at the F1 standings 2025 and what they mean for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ battles.
Drivers’ Standings 2025: Piastri Leads, Norris and Verstappen Chase
The F1 drivers’ standings 2025 show just how tightly contested the championship remains. Oscar Piastri leads after consistent podium finishes, while Lando Norris is keeping pressure on his teammate. Max Verstappen, the three-time champion, is still in contention but needs a strong run to catch McLaren’s duo. George Russell’s Singapore GP win has reignited Mercedes’ hopes.
List of Current Top 6 2025 Drivers’ Standings
These numbers underline how McLaren’s pairing has dominated, but also how quickly fortunes can swing in F1. From the table given below, find the current driver’s standings:
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Points
|
Recent Highlight
|
1
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
336
|
Consistent podiums, title lead
|
2
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
314
|
Fighting teammate for the crown
|
3
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
273
|
Needs wins to close the gap
|
4
|
George Russell
|
Mercedes
|
237
|
Singapore GP winner
|
5
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
210
|
Solid season, fewer race wins
|
6
|
Carlos Sainz
|
Ferrari
|
189
|
Holding off Mercedes challenge
McLaren Clinch 10th F1 Constructors Championship 2025
While the drivers’ crown is undecided, the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship 2025 is already wrapped up. McLaren’s points haul and consistent double-podium finishes ensured they secured the title in Singapore. This makes them the second most successful team in F1 history, behind Ferrari.
List of Current Constructors’ Standings 2025
The gap between McLaren and the rest highlights their dominance in the 2025 F1 standings.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Points
|
Key Strengths
|
1
|
McLaren
|
623
|
Reliability, strong driver duo
|
2
|
Mercedes
|
290
|
Race pace improving
|
3
|
Ferrari
|
286
|
Consistent but lacking wins
|
4
|
Red Bull
|
278
|
Verstappen still competitive
|
5
|
Aston Martin
|
164
|
Occasional podiums
What do the F1 Standings Means Going Forward?
With six races remaining, the Formula 1 points table 2025 suggests three major storylines:
-
McLaren’s internal duel: Will Piastri hold off Norris for his first F1 world title?
-
Verstappen’s fightback: The Dutchman will need perfection to mount a comeback.
-
Mercedes' resurgence: Russell’s Singapore win proves they can disrupt the frontrunners.
These battles will shape the remainder of the season, making every lap critical.
