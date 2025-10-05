F1 Standings: The 2025 Formula 1 season delivered another twist at the Singapore Grand Prix, where George Russell claimed victory for Mercedes. At the same time, McLaren clinched the Constructors’ Championship with six races to spare. With the title race intensifying, here’s a clear look at the F1 standings 2025 and what they mean for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ battles. Drivers’ Standings 2025: Piastri Leads, Norris and Verstappen Chase The F1 drivers’ standings 2025 show just how tightly contested the championship remains. Oscar Piastri leads after consistent podium finishes, while Lando Norris is keeping pressure on his teammate. Max Verstappen, the three-time champion, is still in contention but needs a strong run to catch McLaren’s duo. George Russell’s Singapore GP win has reignited Mercedes’ hopes.

List of Current Top 6 2025 Drivers’ Standings These numbers underline how McLaren’s pairing has dominated, but also how quickly fortunes can swing in F1. From the table given below, find the current driver’s standings: Position Driver Team Points Recent Highlight 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 336 Consistent podiums, title lead 2 Lando Norris McLaren 314 Fighting teammate for the crown 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 273 Needs wins to close the gap 4 George Russell Mercedes 237 Singapore GP winner 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 210 Solid season, fewer race wins 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 189 Holding off Mercedes challenge McLaren Clinch 10th F1 Constructors Championship 2025 While the drivers’ crown is undecided, the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship 2025 is already wrapped up. McLaren’s points haul and consistent double-podium finishes ensured they secured the title in Singapore. This makes them the second most successful team in F1 history, behind Ferrari.