Think Like the Father of Mathematics: Can You Crack This Impossible-Looking Flower Equation Challenge?

Oct 21, 2025, 21:15 IST

Challenge your mind with this flower equation puzzle inspired by the Father of Mathematics. Perfect for math lovers and puzzle enthusiasts—can you solve the impossible-looking problem in time?

Solve the Flower Equation
Brainteasers are more than just puzzles as they're mental workouts designed to challenge your mind. Brain teasers come in various forms and difficulty levels and offers different levels of difficulty.

These puzzles are designed in such a way that they entertain all ages - whether a kid or an adult, brain teaser has something for everyone.

What sets brainteasers apart? They challenge you to approach problems from different angles.

This particular brainteaser is designed for all the math lovers. Are you ready to put your mathematical skills to the test?

In the image below, you'll find certain flowers with their values written against them. Your mission: find out the pattern in this puzzle and solve the last equation.

Wait! Wait! We bring this puzzle to you with a twist: You have only 29 seconds to find the solution to this puzzle.

Don't panic, math wizards! With creative thinking and your problem-solving abilities, you can solve this amazing math puzzle and emerge as a true champion.

So, are you ready? Start your timer and begin the search for the answer. All the best!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Value of the Last Equation in 29 Seconds

equation-puzzle

Source: Mind Your Logic

Brainteasers are more than just mind games; they're a playground for your brain, offering a delightful blend of challenge and amusement.

The brainteaser we're about to tackle involves solving various equations. This isn't your ordinary math problem. It's a test of both logic and creative thinking.

By examining the equations provided and utilising your arithmetic skills and logic, you'll be well on your way to unlocking the secret.

Time is of the essence! Being under pressure can actually benefit your brain.

It forces you to focus your attention and think more quickly, honing your ability to recognise patterns and make logical connections.

But fear not, even if the clock runs out before you crack the code, all is not lost!

So, did you find the pattern and solve the last equation? Congratulations if you managed to find them all! Your logical skills deserve a round of applause.

If you're still stumped, don't worry! The beauty of brainteasers is that you can always revisit them and try again. Simply scroll back up and give it another shot without any timer.

Find the Value: Solution 

26

Let the value of Sunflower be = x 

Let the value of Rose be = y 

Let the value of Blue Flower = z 

Step 1: From the first line

X+X+X = 60

Combine terms:

3X = 60

X = 60/3 = 20

So, the value of sunflower (X) = 20

Step 2: From the second line

X+Y+Y= 30

Substitute x = 20:

20 + 2Y = 30

2Y = 10

Y = 10/2 = 5

So, the value of rose (Y) = 5

Step 3: From the third line

Y-2Z = 3

Notice the blue flower pair means 2 blue flowers, so the equation is:

Y − 2Z = 3

Substitute y = 5:

5 − 2Z = 3

−2Z = −2

Z = (−2) ÷ (−2) = 1

So, the value of one blue flower (Z) = 1

Step 4: Final Equation

Substituting the values found:

Z + X + Y = 1 + 20 + 5 = 26

Final Answer = 26

Hope you enjoyed this puzzle. Share this puzzle with your loved ones and see if they can solve it within the time limit. 

