This viral brain challenge is driving the internet crazy! A fake nurse is cleverly hidden in plain sight, and only 1 in 71 quick thinkers with a high IQ beyond 111 can find her. Can you trust your instincts, or will your eyes be fooled?

Find the Hidden Fake Nurse
Brain teasers are like a gym session for your mind, that gives your mind a fun and challenging workout!

They come in all forms such as tricky riddles to hidden object games. In this puzzle, you’ll dive into an image that shows three women. Your mission? Find which one of these three women is a fake princess.

Not only will you sharpen your observation skills, but you’ll also use your world knowledge to spot the millionaire, pushing you to think more critically and creatively.

The image below has one fake nurse waiting to be uncovered. The twist is to find her within 19  seconds! If you spot her quickly it will show your keen eye for detail. 

So, are you ready to take on this puzzle challenge? Start your timer and let the hunt begin!

Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Nurse in 19 Seconds

nurse-puzzle

Source: Bright Side

How’s your search going? Did you spot the fake nurse yet?

This isn’t just a puzzle as you are getting a full brain workout. Just stay focused. You just need a little patience and a little bit of creativity to figure out the answer.

Tick-tock! The pressure continues. 

With time ticking, you’re improving your focus and expanding your pattern recognition. 

And… 3... 2... and 1! The time’s up!

So, were you able to spot the hidden fake nurse? If you did then congratulations! Your observation skills are on point. If not, don’t sweat it—scroll back up and give it another go. Persistence pays off!

Ready for the reveal? Here’s the solution to this brain-teasing puzzle!

Find the Hidden Fake Nurse: Solution 

Source: Bright Side

Hope you enjoyed this amazing brain teaser. Keep trying these puzzles and share it with your loved ones and see if they can find the hidden fake nurse or not.

