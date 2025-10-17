List of 7 Halloween Characters Students Can Become This Year! (2025)

Halloween is quickly approaching, and students all over the world are preparing to show off their originality with the best costumes. This year's trends in costumes reflect a perfect combination of nostalgia, humor, and originality. With so many choices to choose from, whether it may just be a last-minute piecing it together look, or you may want to plan to wear something with your friends as part of a group costume theme, the 2025 Halloween season will certainly motivate you. The culture of movies, music, and streaming shows is best represented by the costumes students will create. This is the time to show off your creativity with a costume that's on-trend and unique to yourself and your friends. Here are ten of the most popular and easiest costumes students can wear this year, and each can bring discussion or, for sure, make it into the costume contest winner selections!

Check Out: When is Thanksgiving 2025? Check Date, History and Significance List of 7 Halloween Characters Students Can Become This Year Here are the top 7 Halloween characters that can be chosen by students for this year’s theme along with the movie or show name: No. Name Movie / Show 1 Oppenheimer Oppenheimer 2 Wednesday Addams Wednesday (Netflix) 3 Annabelle The Conjuring Universe 4 The Nun The Conjuring Universe 5 Chucky Child's Play 6 Barbie Barbie (2023) 7 Inside Out 2 Emotions Inside Out 2 1. Oppenheimer Embody the genius of "the father of the atomic bomb" himself with a 1940s suit, fedora, and pipe. Not only is the "Barbenheimer" crossover still a thing - if you have a friend to go with, that makes this as iconic as ever! Dress as Barbie, and you now have an iconic duo.

2. Wednesday Addams On Netflix, the show Wednesday has placed this gothic figure back on trend. All you need is a black dress, white-collar shirt, and braided pigtails to complete the look. Simple, classic, and delightfully creepy - a timeless costume choice. 3. Annabelle Annabelle is one of the most recognized horror characters from The Conjuring Universe. Annabelle is inspired by a real haunted doll, with her porcelain face, pigtails, and vintage dress, she is simply striking terror. With her frightening aura and evil gaze, Annabelle is an exceptional spine-tingling Halloween costume for any horror movie fan who loves supernatural films. 4. The Nun The Nun, better known as Valak, is one of the scariest or perhaps the scariest Conjuring Universe characters. Clad in a dark habit with ghostly pale skin and glowing yellow eyes, this nun possesses a demonically evil essence. Valak's terrifying aesthetics and eerie silence make for a great choice for Halloween. This costume pulls off an eerie simplicity with its aesthetic visuals that perfectly embodies the unsettling nature of The Nun, a character we can comfortably refer to as a modern horror icon.

5. Chucky Chucky, the terrifying killer doll from the Child's Play franchise, is a staple of horror and dark comedy thanks to his signature monstrous grin and warped sense of humor. Dressed in colorful overalls with a striped shirt, wielding a deadly weapon and embellished with evil-based charm, Chucky is among the best choices this Halloween for horror and dark comedy fans. 6. Barbie Barbie from the movie of 2023 has become a Halloween go-to costume, a combination of extravagance and female empowerment. The bright pink clothing, twinkly accessories, and confidence of Barbie's personality makes it a playful, iconic costume. From the roller skating Barbie, to the glimmering cowgirl costume, there are infinite creative directions to go in. A great costume for students. 7. Inside Out 2 Emotions

Inside Out 2 Emotions offers an entertaining and imaginative option for those thinking of Halloween costumes. According to their website, the new emotions (Anxiety, Envy, Nostalgia) join Joy, Sadness, and Anger to allow someone to channel the emotion that best matches their personality. Inside Out 2 emotions is a great way to celebrate Halloween with humor, heart, and creativity this year.