By Nikhil Batra
Oct 13, 2025, 21:15 IST

At first glance, this busy road image looks perfectly normal — but 4 things are wrong! Only 1 in 51 people have managed to identify them all. Can you be one of the few to pass this IQ test?

Find the 4 Hidden Mistakes
Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution. 

But one popular type of brain teaser is the "spot the mistakes" challenge. 

In this challenge, you are given an image with hidden errors. Your goal is to find as many of the mistakes as you can in a limited amount of time.

Spotting mistakes in images is a great way to improve your observation skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify what's wrong. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

Take a look at the image below. You will find a busy road scene. But, give it a closer look! You will find that there are 4 errors in the image. The challenge for you is to spot these mistakes within 29 seconds. If you can find these mistakes, you'll have a sharp eye for detail and a quick mind!

Brain teasers are a great way to improve your mood as accomplishing something increases our dopamine levels and gives motivation to work even harder. 

So, are you ready to take up this challenge and spot the errors in this puzzle? 

Brain Teaser: Find 4 Mistakes in the Picture in 29 Seconds

mistakes-puzzlee

Source: Bright Side

Were you able to spot the errors in this puzzle

Brain teasers can be a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and indulge in activities that sharpen your brain while entertaining you. 

These puzzles are known to test your general intelligence and your observation skills together. 

The time is running out. Hurry up! 

Twenty nine seconds might seem like a short amount of time, but it's enough time to challenge your brain and improve your cognitive skills. 

When you're under time pressure, you have to focus your attention and think more quickly. This can help you to become better at recognising patterns and making connections.

The time is up! 

So, were you able to find the mistakes in this brain teaser? 

If you found the hidden errors then congratulations. Your observation skills have paid off really well. 

Here is the solution to the brainteaser. 

Find 4 Mistakes in 29 Seconds: Solution 

mistakes-puzzle

Source: Bright Side

Hope you enjoyed this amazing brain teaser. Try your skills with other puzzles, and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

