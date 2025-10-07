Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.
These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.
That is why it is believed that solving brain teasers daily can be quite beneficial. Now, to test your wits and your observation skills, we bring you a puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads for the correct answer.
Take a look at the image below, you will see the image filled with the smiley emoji on a yellow background.
All the emojis look quite interesting, right? Well, the twist is that one of these emojis is different.
Your challenge? You need to find that odd emoji that is hidden so well that even the sharpest eyes miss it.
Wait! Before you start your hunt for that odd emoji to prove that you are the best puzzle master, we have a twist for you. You need to find the hidden odd emoji in this picture within 7 seconds.
Now, do you think you can solve this puzzle within the time limit? If yes, then start the timer and try to find the hidden odd emoji. All the best.
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Odd Emoji in 7 Seconds
Source: TOI/ Adley Barton
So, puzzle master! How is your search going on to find the hidden odd emoji?
Did you see where it is hiding or are you trying to gather your complete focus?
Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.
This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure.
If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning which are the traits that are often associated with high intelligence.
Hurry up! Try to find the hidden odd emoji before the time limit finishes.
3... 2... and 1!
Oh no! 7 seconds have come to an end!
If you found the hidden odd emoji then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well.
Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the impostor is hiding!
Find the Hidden Odd Emoji in 7 Seconds- Answer
If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the odd emoji.
