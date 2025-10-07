Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why it is believed that solving brain teasers daily can be quite beneficial. Now, to test your wits and your observation skills, we bring you a puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads for the correct answer.

Take a look at the image below, you will see the image filled with the smiley emoji on a yellow background.

All the emojis look quite interesting, right? Well, the twist is that one of these emojis is different.

Your challenge? You need to find that odd emoji that is hidden so well that even the sharpest eyes miss it.