Brain teasers are fun little puzzles that challenges your thinking and makes you think various outcomes. These puzzles are simple to look but they always hide a twist that surprises you. Solving a brain teaser is a great activity to break from your monotonous routine as well as give a small workout to your brain. There are a countless variety of puzzles that are available online and each one of them pose a different challenge. One brain teaser that's currently stumping people involves fixing the equation shown below by making a small adjustment. This fun challenge is a great way to test both your math skills and creative thinking! The image below displays an equation created with matchsticks which shows 4 being multiplied by 9 gives out the answer 46. Your task is to move just two matchsticks in this equation to make it correct. Can you solve it?

Source: Bright Side Brainteasers are known to be a great way to keep your mind sharp, have some fun, and maybe even impress your friends with your problem-solving skills. This brain teaser involves figuring out and solving an equation which is a test of logic and creative thinking. This puzzle requires you to use logic and creative thinking to solve it. Did you solve the equation? It is believed that solving these puzzles can increase your attention to detail and help you break from your monotonous routine.