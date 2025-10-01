Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution. Today we bring you a puzzle that is stumping the internet. In the challenge below, you are given an image of elephants in the jungle. However, looks can be deceiving as there are many more animals that hide in the image.

Your goal is to find as many elephants as you can in a limited amount of time.

Counting/spotting animals in images is a great way to improve your observation and deduction skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify the different elements. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

The challenge for you is to count the number of elephants in the image within 21 seconds. If you can count all the elephants, you'll have a sharp eye for detail and a quick mind!