Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Do You Have the Sherlock Skills and IQ of 161 to Find the Hidden Odd Crown in this Brain Teaser IQ Test

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 29, 2025, 21:25 IST

Do you think like Sherlock? This engaging brain teaser requires the sharp skills and high IQ of 161 to identify the single odd crown hidden in a complex pattern.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Find the Odd Crown
Find the Odd Crown

Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.

In this puzzle, you will see a grey background that is filled with many crowns. 

Your challenge? Well, you need to find an odd crown that doesn't belong in the scene.  

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd crown in just 9 seconds. 

So, can you take up the challenge and prove your cognitive and reasoning skills? 

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best. 

Try: Are Your Eyes Keen Enough to Uncover the Squirrel’s Tail Disguised in This Chicken Puzzle?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Odd Crown

a381d3500590cdd269b30fda8b

Source: Bright Side

How is your search going? Did you find the hidden odd crown? 

Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.

This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure. 

If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning—traits often associated with high intelligence.

Hurry up! The limit is about to finish! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 9 seconds have come to an end! 

If you found the hidden odd crown then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well. 

Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the impostor is hiding! 

Try: Are You as Sharp as Hercule Poirot With a High IQ of 171 to Spot the Hidden Snail in This Park-Themed Brain Teaser?

Find the Odd Crown- Answer 

7bcab7579aa369dba67edbb4b7

Source: Bright Side

If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the robots. 

Must Try: Attention to Detail Is Everything in This Puzzle – Can You Beat the Odds and Spot the Correct Car Shadow in This Challenging Brain Teaser IQ Test?


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News