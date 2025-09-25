Brain teaser puzzles are fun and tricky challenges that are designed to help you think out of the box. They often come in different forms such as riddles, pictures, number games, or word problems that test how sharp your mind really is. Solving brain teasers isn’t just entertaining as it also helps improve focus, memory, and problem-solving skills. Whether it’s spotting something hidden in an image or figuring out a clever riddle, brain teasers are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing with friends to see who can crack the puzzle first! Today, we bring you an exciting brain teaser that has become the talk of the town! In the image below, you will witness a park scene where a dog is chasing squirrels and it is a cute yet chaotic scene. The elements in the image are scattered in such a manner that they hide a snail perfectly.

So, do you have the visionary skills to find the hidden snail? Wait! Before you grab your detective glasses, there is a twist: You need to find the snail with just 15 seconds on the clock. So, can you solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer and begin the search! All the best. Try: Test Your Shakespearean Wit and High IQ: Can You Outsmart This Word Illusion and Isolate the Hidden Word “SEE” From the SEAs? Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Snail in 15 Seconds Source: Pinterest So, how is your search going? Did you find the snail? Brain teasers like this can help you test your observation skills and solving them under a time limit can help improve your analytical skills. How close are you? Did you find the hidden snail? Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon. 3… 2… and 1!