Brainteasers are more than just puzzles as they're mental workouts designed to challenge your mind. Brain teasers come in various forms and difficulty levels and offers different levels of difficulty. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they entertain all ages - whether a kid or an adult, brain teaser has something for everyone. What sets brainteasers apart? They challenge you to approach problems from different angles. This particular brainteaser is designed for all the math lovers. Are you ready to put your mathematical skills to the test? In the image below, you'll find the values of different varieties of ice creams being calculated together. Your mission: find out the pattern in this puzzle and solve the last equation. Wait! Wait! We bring this puzzle to you with a twist: You have only 19 seconds to find the solution to this puzzle.

Don't panic, math wizards! With creative thinking and your problem-solving abilities, you can solve this amazing math puzzle and emerge as a true champion. So, are you ready? Start your timer and begin the search for the answer. All the best! Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Value of the Last Equation in 19 Seconds Source: Pinterest Brainteasers are more than just mind games; they're a playground for your brain, offering a delightful blend of challenge and amusement. The brainteaser we're about to tackle involves solving various equations. This isn't your ordinary math problem. It's a test of both logic and creative thinking. Time is of the essence! Being under pressure can actually benefit your brain.

It makes your brain give attention to the task at hand and your brain starts to think quickly. This happens because your brain can easily recognise patterns and it can easily make logical connections. But fear not, even if the clock runs out before you crack the code, all is not lost! So, did you find the pattern and solve the last equation? Congratulations if you managed to find them all! Your logical skills deserve a round of applause. If you're still stumped, don't worry! The beauty of brainteasers is that you can always revisit them and try again. Simply scroll back up and give it another shot without any timer. Find the Value: Solution Source: Pinterest Let's take the the value of every ice cream to be:

X = Rainbow Ice Cream Y = Watermelon Ice Cream Z = Ice Cream Cone Let’s solve the second equation. In the second equation, we have 3 Watermelon Ice Creams being multiplied togethe,r which gives a total value of 27. So we get: Y × Y × Y = 27 Y3 = 27 Y = 3 So, the value of the Watermelon Ice Cream is 3. From the third equation, we have 2 Watermelon Ice Creams being Multiplied with one Rainbow Ice Cream with a total value of 18. So we get: Y × X × Y = 18 Taking the value of Watermelon Ice Cream from the above equation, we get: 3 × X × 3 = 18 9X = 18 X = 18/9 X = 2 So, the value of one Rainbow Ice Cream is 2. Now, coming to the first equation we have 3 Rainbow Ice Creams being multiplied together which gives out the value equivalent to an Ice Cream Cone. This means: X × X × X = Z Taking the value of Rainbow Ice Cream from the above, we have: