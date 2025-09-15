RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Do You Have the High IQ of Sherlock to Notice the Hidden Error in This Swimming Pool Brain Teaser Before Anyone Else?

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 15, 2025

Many people glance at this swimming pool puzzle and miss the mistake right away, but a Sherlock-like mind with a high IQ will notice it in no time. Do you have what it takes to prove your deductive skills and uncover the error?

Find the Hidden Mistake
Find the Hidden Mistake

Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution. 

But one popular type of brain teaser is the "spot the mistakes" challenge. 

In this challenge, you are given an image with hidden errors. Your goal is to find as many of the mistakes as you can in a limited amount of time.

Spotting mistakes in images is a great way to improve your observation skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify what's wrong. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

Take a look at the image below. You will find people having fun in the swimming pool. But, give it a closer look! You will find that there is an error in the image. The challenge for you is to spot that mistake within 9 seconds. If you can find the mistake, you'll have a sharp eye for detail and a quick mind!

Brain teasers are a great way to improve your mood as accomplishing something increases our dopamine levels and gives motivation to work even harder. 

So, are you ready to take up this challenge and spot the error in this puzzle? 

Brain Teaser: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 9 Seconds

swimming-puzzle

Source: Bright Side

Were you able to spot the mistake in this puzzle

Brain teasers can be a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and indulge in activities that sharpen your brain while entertaining you. 

These puzzles are known to test your general intelligence and your observation skills together. 

The time is running out. Hurry up! 

Nine seconds might seem like a short amount of time, but it's enough time to challenge your brain and improve your cognitive skills. 

When you're under time pressure, you have to focus your attention and think more quickly. This can help you to become better at recognising patterns and making connections.

The time is up! 

So, were you able to find the mistake in this brain teaser? 

If you found the mistake then congratulations. Your observation skills have paid off really well. 

Here is the solution to the brainteaser. 

Find The Mistake in 9 Seconds: Solution 

swimming-sol

Source: Bright Side

Hope you enjoyed this amazing brain teaser. Try your skills with other puzzles and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.

