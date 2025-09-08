Brain teasers are like a gym session for your mind, that gives your mind a fun and challenging workout!

They come in all forms such as tricky riddles to hidden object games. In this puzzle, you’ll dive into an image that shows three people sitting on a park bench. Your mission? Find which one of these three has just robbed a bakery.

Not only will you sharpen your observation skills, but you’ll also use your world knowledge to spot the thief, pushing you to think more critically and creatively.

The image below has one thief waiting to be uncovered. The twist is to find it within 9 seconds! If you spot the thief quickly it will show your keen eye for detail.

So, are you ready to take on this puzzle challenge? Start your timer and let the hunt begin!

