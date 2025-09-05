NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Only Those With an IQ of 125 and the Observation of a Hawk Can Spot the Hidden Word “QUIZ”

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 5, 2025, 21:05 IST

Here’s a challenge designed to test both your IQ of 125 and your hawk-like observation skills. Somewhere in this puzzle, the word “QUIZ” is hidden in plain sight. It’s not as simple as it looks—can you detect it before your time runs out?

Find the Hidden Word Quiz
Find the Hidden Word Quiz

Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.

In this puzzle, you will see many jumbled alphabets on a blue background. 

Your challenge? Well, you need to find a complete word which is “QUIZ” in this challenging puzzle.  

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden word in just 9 seconds. 

So, can you take up the challenge and prove your cognitive and reasoning skills? 

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best. 

Try: Are You as Fast as Lewis Hamilton With a High IQ of 157 to Find the Three Hidden Flags in This Challenging F1 Puzzle Scene?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Word QUIZ in 9 Seconds

Find the Word “QUiz”

How is your search going? Did you find the hidden word? 

Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.

This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure. 

If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning—traits often associated with high intelligence.

Hurry up! The limit is about to finish! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 9 seconds have come to an end! 

If you found the hidden word then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well. 

Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the impostor is hiding! 

Try: Is Your Intelligence at the Nikola Tesla High IQ Above 161 Level to Successfully Count Every Concealed Animal in This Harmonious Forest Scene?

Find the Hidden Word QUIZ- Answer 

Find the Word “QUiz” (1)

If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the word. 

Must Try: Can Your 6/6 Vision and Einstein-Level High IQ of 139 Detect the Cleverly Hidden Squirrel Among the Birds in This Beautiful Tropical Forest Puzzle?

 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

