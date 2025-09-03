Brain teaser puzzles are fun and tricky challenges that are designed to help you think out of the box. They often come in different forms such as riddles, pictures, number games, or word problems that test how sharp your mind really is. Solving brain teasers isn’t just entertaining as it also helps improve focus, memory, and problem-solving skills. Whether it’s spotting something hidden in an image or figuring out a clever riddle, brain teasers are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing with friends to see who can crack the puzzle first!
Today, we bring you an exciting brain teaser that has become the talk of the town! In the image below, you witness various beautiful birds in the forest. They are arranged in such a manner that they hide a squirrel in this scene.
Do you have the visionary skills to find the hidden squirrel?
Wait! Before you grab your detective glasses, there is a twist: You need to find the hidden squirrel with just 15 seconds on the clock.
So, can you solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer and begin the search! All the best.
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Squirrel in 15 Seconds
So, how is your search going? Did you find the squirrel?
Brain teasers like this can help you test your observation skills and solving them under a time limit can help improve your analytical skills.
How close are you? Did you find the hidden odd squirrel?
Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon.
3… 2… and 1!
Stop! The time limit has come to an end.
So, did you find the squirrel? Congratulations, if you found the heart your observation skills have paid off quite well.
If you weren’t able to find the hidden squirrel within the time limit it’s okay! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the answer without a time limit.
For those who are still struggling to find the answer we have mentioned the solution below.
Find the Hidden Squirrel- Solution
Hope you enjoyed this puzzle! Share this puzzle with your friends and family and see who can spot the student within the time limit.
