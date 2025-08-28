Brain teasers are tricky puzzles that are designed in a fun and tricky way so that you push your brain further to think out of the box. There are a variety of brain teasers that are available online these days such as riddles, pictures, number games, or word problems. These challenges are created to test how sharp your mind really is. It is said that solving brain teasers isn’t just entertaining as it also helps improve focus, and problem-solving skills. Whether you are spotting something hidden in an image or figuring out a clever riddle, brain teasers are a great way to keep your brain engaged. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing with friends to see who can crack the puzzle first! Today, we bring you an exciting brain teaser that has taken the internet by the storm! This puzzle is going to test your logical skills and how accurately you can use your deduction skills.

In the image below, you will see certain dots that are arranged in a 3X3 square format. You might be wondering what exactly is the challenge? So, you need to connect these dots using 4 straight lines and without lifting your pencil, draw through each dot once. So, do you have the logical skills to solve this challenging puzzle Wait! Before you grab your detective tools, there is a twist: You need to connect the dots with just 17 seconds on the clock. So, can you solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer! All the best. Brain Teaser IQ Test: Connect the Dots in 17 Seconds Source: Bright Side So, how are you doing puzzle master? Did you find out a way to connect these dots?