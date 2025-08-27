Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.
These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.
That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.
In this puzzle, you will see children skating in the rink. Your challenge? Well, you need to find three objects that are hidden in this image which are:
-
A Star
-
A Pencil
-
A Cup
Do you have the perfect observation skills to solve this puzzle?
Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden objects in just 11 seconds.
So, can you take up the challenge and prove your cognitive and reasoning skills?
Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best.
Try: Perfect Vision Challenge: Find the Mistake Hidden in This Sunset IQ Puzzle
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Objects
Source: Bright Side
How is your search going? Did you find the hidden objects?
Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.
This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure.
If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning—traits often associated with high intelligence.
Hurry up! The limit is about to finish!
3... 2... and 1!
Oh no! 11 seconds have come to an end!
If you found the hidden objects, then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well.
Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the objects are hiding!
Try: Prove Your Deductive Brilliance! Only Those with a High IQ of 153 Can Detect the Hidden Animals in This Mind-Bending Challenge
Find the Hidden Objects- Answer
Source: Bright Side
If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the hidden objects.
Must Try: Can Your Brain Match Ramanujan’s High IQ of 171 to Solve This Clever Math Puzzle?
To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community! https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation