Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only True Thinkers with Sherlock Holmes’ Deduction Skills and a High IQ of 111 Will Spot the Three Hidden Objects in This Children’s Skating Challenge

By Nikhil Batra
Aug 27, 2025, 22:01 IST

Test your powers of deduction with this clever brain teaser IQ test. Somewhere among children skating on the rink lie three hidden objects that can only be spotted with Sherlock Holmes-level observation and the intelligence of an IQ 111. Can you prove your skills and solve it faster than most?

Find the 3 Hidden Objects
Find the 3 Hidden Objects

Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.

In this puzzle, you will see children skating in the rink. Your challenge? Well, you need to find three objects that are hidden in this image which are: 

  • A Star

  • A Pencil 

  • A Cup 

Do you have the perfect observation skills to solve this puzzle? 

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden objects in just 11 seconds. 

So, can you take up the challenge and prove your cognitive and reasoning skills? 

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best. 

Try: Perfect Vision Challenge: Find the Mistake Hidden in This Sunset IQ Puzzle

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Objects

2a83515579a314829964c6481b.jpg

Source: Bright Side

How is your search going? Did you find the hidden objects? 

Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.

This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure. 

If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning—traits often associated with high intelligence.

Hurry up! The limit is about to finish! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 11 seconds have come to an end! 

If you found the hidden objects, then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well. 

Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the objects are hiding! 

Try: Prove Your Deductive Brilliance! Only Those with a High IQ of 153 Can Detect the Hidden Animals in This Mind-Bending Challenge

Find the Hidden Objects- Answer 

6e5f615ebdb63b939065cc9d87.jpg

Source: Bright Side

If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the hidden objects. 

Must Try: Can Your Brain Match Ramanujan’s High IQ of 171 to Solve This Clever Math Puzzle?

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community! https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News