List of Top 10 Countries with the Shortest Names

People frequently hear about nations with lengthy names, such as Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis, or some of the most popular travel destinations, including the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK).
However, many nations also had the advantage of having relatively short names, which made them simpler to pronounce or spell. With the exception of those that are primarily acronyms, such as the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, the nations with the shortest names only have four letters.
List of Countries with Shortest Names
Here is a list of the nations with the shortest names by number of letters, as determined by the WorldAtlas.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Number of Letters
|
1
|
Peru
|
4
|
2
|
Chad
|
4
|
3
|
Laos
|
4
|
4
|
Cuba
|
4
|
5
|
Togo
|
4
|
6
|
Iran
|
4
|
7
|
Mali
|
4
|
8
|
Oman
|
4
|
9
|
Iraq
|
4
|
10
|
Fiji
|
4
Togo
Letter Count: 4
Continent: Africa
Capital: Lomé
Population: Approximately 9.8 million
Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF)
Official Language: French
Togo, a 35-mile-long country with sandy beaches and lagoons in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, is renowned for its friendly people and tropical environment. Togo, a lesser-known destination to witness the birthplace of African customs, is characterized by lush woods, a rolling tropical Guinean savanna, marshes, and mangroves.
Peru
Letter Count: 4
Continent: South America
Capital: Lima
Population: Approximately 33 million
Currency: Peruvian Sol (PEN)
Official Language: Spanish
Another nation with the shortest name is Peru, which faces the Pacific Ocean and is located in western South America. Peru is known for its archeological sites, colorful festivals, the majestic Andes, a rich history, culture, and arts, and ancient ruins.
The Inca Sacred Valley, which is the location of Cusco, Machu Picchu, and the center of the empire, is one of Peru's most remarkable features.
Oman
Letter Count: 4
Continent: Asia
Capital: Muscat
Population: Approximately 4.5 million
Currency: Omani Rial (OMR)
Official Language: Arabic
Oman, the oldest sovereign state in the Arab homeland in West Asia, is a peaceful nation on the southeast coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Oman is a stunning blend of modernism and heritage. It served as an important center for the commerce in frankincense, an aromatic resin, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Land of Frankincense.
Mali
Letter Count: 4
Continent: Africa
Capital: Bamako
Population: Approximately 21 million
Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF)
Official Language: French
Situated in West Africa's southern Sahara Desert, Mali is a landlocked gem where historical customs and contemporary principles coexist to create the nation's rich past and varied cultures. Together with Mansa Musa, the ninth ruler of the Mali Empire, Mali, one of the three major West African empires, rose to become the richest nation in Africa in the 1300s.
Laos
Letter Count: 4
Continent: Asia
Capital: Vientiane
Population: Approximately 7.7 million
Currency: Lao Kip (LAK)
Official Language: Lao
Located in Southeast Asia, Laos is another landlocked nation with the shortest name in the world. It has borders with China, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand. There are numerous reasons to travel to this underappreciated Asian nation, such as Luang Prabang, the northern town of Laos, which is UNESCO-listed for its architectural and scenic splendor.
Which Country has the Longest Name?
With 56 characters, the United Kingdom's official state name is the longest, officially known as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Second place goes to the Independent and the Sovereign Republic of Kiribati, which has 46 characters.
