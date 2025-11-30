List of Top 10 Countries with the Shortest Names

People frequently hear about nations with lengthy names, such as Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis, or some of the most popular travel destinations, including the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK). However, many nations also had the advantage of having relatively short names, which made them simpler to pronounce or spell. With the exception of those that are primarily acronyms, such as the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, the nations with the shortest names only have four letters. List of Countries with Shortest Names Here is a list of the nations with the shortest names by number of letters, as determined by the WorldAtlas. Rank Country Number of Letters 1 Peru 4 2 Chad 4 3 Laos 4 4 Cuba 4 5 Togo 4 6 Iran 4 7 Mali 4 8 Oman 4 9 Iraq 4 10 Fiji 4

Togo Letter Count: 4 Continent: Africa Capital: Lomé Population: Approximately 9.8 million Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Official Language: French Togo, a 35-mile-long country with sandy beaches and lagoons in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, is renowned for its friendly people and tropical environment. Togo, a lesser-known destination to witness the birthplace of African customs, is characterized by lush woods, a rolling tropical Guinean savanna, marshes, and mangroves. Peru Letter Count: 4 Continent: South America Capital: Lima Population: Approximately 33 million Currency: Peruvian Sol (PEN) Official Language: Spanish Another nation with the shortest name is Peru, which faces the Pacific Ocean and is located in western South America. Peru is known for its archeological sites, colorful festivals, the majestic Andes, a rich history, culture, and arts, and ancient ruins.

The Inca Sacred Valley, which is the location of Cusco, Machu Picchu, and the center of the empire, is one of Peru's most remarkable features. Oman Letter Count: 4 Continent: Asia Capital: Muscat Population: Approximately 4.5 million Currency: Omani Rial (OMR) Official Language: Arabic Oman, the oldest sovereign state in the Arab homeland in West Asia, is a peaceful nation on the southeast coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Oman is a stunning blend of modernism and heritage. It served as an important center for the commerce in frankincense, an aromatic resin, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Land of Frankincense. Mali Letter Count: 4 Continent: Africa Capital: Bamako Population: Approximately 21 million Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Official Language: French Situated in West Africa's southern Sahara Desert, Mali is a landlocked gem where historical customs and contemporary principles coexist to create the nation's rich past and varied cultures. Together with Mansa Musa, the ninth ruler of the Mali Empire, Mali, one of the three major West African empires, rose to become the richest nation in Africa in the 1300s.