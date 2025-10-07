List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physics from 1901 till Present (Updated)

The Nobel Prize in Physics is the highest honor in science, given to people who have made amazing discoveries that change our understanding of the universe. This year's recipients, John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis, join the esteemed list of Nobel Prize winners for their work making quantum phenomena visible on a macroscopic scale.

Since 1901, the prize has honored 230 physics Nobel laureates with world-changing discoveries, from X-rays to artificial intelligence. This complete list includes everyone who has won the Nobel Prize in Physics so far, based on the official Nobel Prize website.

The Nobel Prize in Physics is one of the five original prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel in 1895. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gives this award to the person or group who has made the most important discovery or invention in physics.