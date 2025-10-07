Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physics from 1901 till Present (Updated)

By Harshita Singh
Oct 7, 2025, 15:48 IST

The Nobel Prize winners in physics for 2025 were announced today, October 7, in Stockholm, honoring John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis. Their work on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling adds three new names to the definitive list of Nobel Prize winners in Physics.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Nobel Prize winners in Physics 2025
Nobel Prize winners in Physics 2025

Key Points

  • John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis win the 2025 Physics Prize.
  • Honored for making quantum mechanical tunneling visible in electric circuits.
  • The list of nobel prize winners now includes 230 laureates from 119 prizes since 1901.

The Nobel Prize in Physics is the highest honor in science, given to people who have made amazing discoveries that change our understanding of the universe. This year's recipients, John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis, join the esteemed list of Nobel Prize winners for their work making quantum phenomena visible on a macroscopic scale.

Since 1901, the prize has honored 230 physics Nobel laureates with world-changing discoveries, from X-rays to artificial intelligence. This complete list includes everyone who has won the Nobel Prize in Physics so far, based on the official Nobel Prize website. 

The Nobel Prize in Physics is one of the five original prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel in 1895. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gives this award to the person or group who has made the most important discovery or invention in physics.

Statistic

About Nobel Prize in Physics (1901–2024)

Prizes Awarded

119

Total Laureates

230 (226 individuals)

Women Laureates

5 (Including Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize)

Laureate with Two Physics Prizes

John Bardeen (1956 and 1972)

Youngest Laureate

Lawrence Bragg (25 years old in 1915)

Oldest Laureate

Arthur Ashkin (96 years old in 2018)

Check Out: Nobel Prize 2025 Physiology and Medicine: Who are the Winners? Check Their Education, Career Details, Awards, and Achievements

Who are the Nobel Prize Winners in Physics 2025?

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for groundbreaking work that brought the bizarre rules of quantum mechanics out of the subatomic realm and into the everyday world. The trio was honored for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit. Their experiments used superconducting electrical components to create a system large enough to demonstrate clear quantum effects, paving the way for the next generation of quantum computers and sensors.

All Physics Nobel Laureates and their Discoveries (2025 - 1901)

This list of Nobel Prize winners in physics shows how our understanding has changed over time, from Wilhelm Röntgen's work in 1901 to the most recent advances in artificial intelligence. 

The table below lists all the Nobel Prize winners, including the year they won, the groundbreaking physicists who won, and the groundbreaking discoveries that led to the award. 

Year

Laureate(s)

Discovery

2025

John Clarke, 

Michel H. Devoret, and 

John M. Martinis

For the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.

2024

John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton

For foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.

2023

Pierre Agostini, 

Ferenc Krausz, and 

Anne L'Huillier

For experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.

2022

Alain Aspect, 

John Clauser, and 

Anton Zeilinger

For experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.

2021

Syukuro Manabe, 

Klaus Hasselmann, and 

Giorgio Parisi

For groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems (Climate modelling and the interplay of disorder/fluctuations).

2020

Roger Penrose, 

Reinhard Genzel, and 

Andrea Ghez

For discoveries concerning black hole formation and the supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.

2019

James Peebles, 

Michel Mayor, and 

Didier Queloz

For contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

2018

Arthur Ashkin, 

Gérard Mourou, and 

Donna Strickland

For groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics (optical tweezers and ultra-short optical pulses).

2013

François Englert and Peter Higgs

For the theoretical discovery of a mechanism that contributes to our understanding of the origin of mass of subatomic particles (Higgs boson).

1965

Richard Feynman, 

Julian Schwinger, and 

Shinichiro Tomonaga

For fundamental work in quantum electrodynamics.

1933

Erwin Schrödinger and Paul A.M. Dirac

For the discovery of new productive forms of atomic theory.

1921

Albert Einstein

For his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect.

1903

Henri Becquerel, Pierre Curie, and Marie Curie

In recognition of the extraordinary services they have rendered by their discovery of spontaneous radioactivity.

1901

Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen

In honor of the amazing work he did by finding the amazing rays that were later named after him (X-rays).

Also Read - Nobel Prize Winners 2025: Two US Immunologists Win Science’s Top Honor

The Nobel Prize in Physics has a long history of inspiring new ideas. It shows that basic research is the best way to learn about the universe's deepest secrets. As we welcome the 2025 winners, the complete list of Nobel Prize winners reminds us of all the amazing things people can do in science and discovery.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News