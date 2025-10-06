Nobel Prize 2025 Physiology and Medicine: Who are the Winners? Check Their Education, Career Details, Awards and Achievements

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2025 was jointly awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their pioneering work regarding peripheral immune tolerance, a system which protects the body from an immune attack by the immune system itself.

Their research discovered the regulatory T cells, which are the immune system's security guards that balance things and protect against autoimmune disease. This finding has opened a new area of research and has stimulated construction of new treatments for cancer, autoimmune disorders, and transplant complications after stem cell transplants.

The Winners and Their Education

BREAKING NEWS

The 2025 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi “for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.” pic.twitter.com/nhjxJSoZEr