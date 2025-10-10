IQ Test: Only 5% geniuses can solve this math puzzle in 11 seconds!

The challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the value of the final step within 11 seconds.

In the image shared above, a math puzzle is presented to readers, featuring a lady in a wheelchair, a cap, and hibiscus flowers.

Then test your brain power now!

Are you a genius?

Practicing these tests helps one build a sharp brain.

These challenges test an individual's mental abilities, including logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking.

IQ tests are considered one of the most popular puzzle games to test the intelligence of an individual. In these tests, a problem is presented before the readers that needs to be solved within a time limit.

This math puzzle will be the ultimate test of your analytical and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.

Have you found the value of the final puzzle?

Studies suggest that individuals who practice such problems develop a sharper brain with excellent problem-solving abilities.

Hurry up; time is running out.

There are only a few seconds remaining.

And...

The time limit is over now!

Have you successfully solved the math puzzle?

Congratulations to the readers who solved the math puzzle within the time limit.

You people are among the brightest minds in the world.

Those who couldn’t find the value of the final step of the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly to improve their accuracy.

Now check out the solution provided below.

Spot 3 Differences in the Medieval Girl Pictures in 29 Seconds!