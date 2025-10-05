Word Puzzle: You Have 140+ IQ if You Can Find the Hidden Word In 9 Seconds!

Word puzzles are seemingly simple puzzles that consist of random letters arranged in a grid. These puzzles have become one of the most popular online puzzle challenges in recent times. The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid. These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order. Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp. Are you highly intelligent? Let’s find out! Visual Illusion: Find 87 In 7 Seconds. 97% Will Fail! Tips to Solve Word Puzzles Word puzzles are popular because they offer a unique blend of challenge and reward. Despite living in an era dominated by reels and short news content, these puzzles have maintained their charm among the netizens.

Here are some tips that will help you solve the word puzzle challenges easily.

1. Try to identify the word from the hint provided in the article.
2. Look for commonly repeated letters such as A, E, I, O, U, etc.
3. Try to identify the arrangement of words by scanning the word grid carefully. The ways in which the word can be arranged are mentioned at the start of the article.

Now, let's see how sharp your eyes are.

Word Puzzle: Find Hidden Word

The image shared at the start of the article shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters. What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. Your challenge is to find one hidden word in the grid. The hint for the hidden word is provided below.