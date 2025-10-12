Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Full Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners

By Kriti Barua
Oct 12, 2025, 01:02 IST

Full Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners List: The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held on 11 October 2025 at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul hosted the event. Winners included Laapataa Ladies and Kill in multiple categories, while lifetime honours went to Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal. The list below details winners in acting, music, writing, and technical and special awards.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List
Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held on 11 October 2025 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul hosted the evening. The awards honoured the best films and performances of 2024. Among the highlights, Laapataa Ladies led with the most nominations. Lifetime Achievement awards were given to Shyam Benegal and Zeenat Aman. In this article, we'll take a look at the complete list of winners from every major category — acting, directing, music, technical awards, and special honours — and highlight some memorable moments from the night.

Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List

This list of Filmfare Awards 2025 winners is being updated as more categories are officially announced. Stay tuned for the complete results, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and other significant awards.

Category

Winner(s)

Film

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ritesh Shah, Tushar Sheetal

I Want To Talk

Best Story

Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar

Article 370

Best Dialogue

Sneha Desai

Laapataa Ladies

Best Music Album

Ram Sampath

Laapataa Ladies

Best Lyrics

Prashant Pandey

Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh

Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Madhubanti Bagchi

Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2)

R.D. Burman Award

Achint Thakkar

Jigraa, Mr and Mrs Mahi

Lifetime Achievement Award

Zeenat Aman, Shyam Benegal

Cine Icon Award

Nutan, Meena Kumari, Dilip Kumar

Best Debut (Male)

Lakshya

Kill

Best Debut (Female)

Nitanshi Goel

Laapataa Ladies

Best Debut Director

Kunal Kemmu

Madgaon Express

Best Debut Director

Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Article 370

Best Choreography

Bosco-Caesar

Tauba Tauba

Best Background Score

Ram Sampath

Laapataa Ladies

Best VFX

ReDefine

Munjya

Best Action

Seayoung Oh, Parvez Shaikh

Kill

Best Editing

Shivkumar V. Panicker

Kill

Best Costume

Darshan Jalan

Laapataa Ladies

The Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the best of Indian cinema, honouring remarkable talent, creativity, and storytelling. From Laapataa Ladies dominating multiple categories to powerful performances in Article 370 and Kill, the night highlighted the diversity of today's filmmakers and artists. Each winner represented the spirit of innovation and passion that drives Bollywood forward. The 2025 edition reminded everyone that great cinema continues to inspire, entertain, and connect audiences across generations.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News