List of Full Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held on 11 October 2025 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul hosted the evening. The awards honoured the best films and performances of 2024. Among the highlights, Laapataa Ladies led with the most nominations. Lifetime Achievement awards were given to Shyam Benegal and Zeenat Aman. In this article, we'll take a look at the complete list of winners from every major category — acting, directing, music, technical awards, and special honours — and highlight some memorable moments from the night.
Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List
This list of Filmfare Awards 2025 winners is being updated as more categories are officially announced. Stay tuned for the complete results, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and other significant awards.
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Film
|
Best Adapted Screenplay
|
Ritesh Shah, Tushar Sheetal
|
I Want To Talk
|
Best Story
|
Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar
|
Article 370
|
Best Dialogue
|
Sneha Desai
|
Laapataa Ladies
|
Best Music Album
|
Ram Sampath
|
Laapataa Ladies
|
Best Lyrics
|
Prashant Pandey
|
Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)
|
Best Playback Singer (Male)
|
Arijit Singh
|
Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)
|
Best Playback Singer (Female)
|
Madhubanti Bagchi
|
Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2)
|
R.D. Burman Award
|
Achint Thakkar
|
Jigraa, Mr and Mrs Mahi
|
Lifetime Achievement Award
|
Zeenat Aman, Shyam Benegal
|
—
|
Cine Icon Award
|
Nutan, Meena Kumari, Dilip Kumar
|
—
|
Best Debut (Male)
|
Lakshya
|
Kill
|
Best Debut (Female)
|
Nitanshi Goel
|
Laapataa Ladies
|
Best Debut Director
|
Kunal Kemmu
|
Madgaon Express
|
Best Debut Director
|
Aditya Suhas Jambhale
|
Article 370
|
Best Choreography
|
Bosco-Caesar
|
Tauba Tauba
|
Best Background Score
|
Ram Sampath
|
Laapataa Ladies
|
Best VFX
|
ReDefine
|
Munjya
|
Best Action
|
Seayoung Oh, Parvez Shaikh
|
Kill
|
Best Editing
|
Shivkumar V. Panicker
|
Kill
|
Best Costume
|
Darshan Jalan
|
Laapataa Ladies
The Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the best of Indian cinema, honouring remarkable talent, creativity, and storytelling. From Laapataa Ladies dominating multiple categories to powerful performances in Article 370 and Kill, the night highlighted the diversity of today's filmmakers and artists. Each winner represented the spirit of innovation and passion that drives Bollywood forward. The 2025 edition reminded everyone that great cinema continues to inspire, entertain, and connect audiences across generations.
