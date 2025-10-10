Weekly General Knowledge Quiz: September 29 to October 5, 2025

Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from September 29 to October 5, 2025: In this article, we are going to explore the weekly GK quiz covering topics like Economy, International Relations, Polity, Environment & Ecology, Science & Tech and Geography, which are essential for various competitive exams in which these General Knowledge questions will help you to connect your core subjects knowledge with current trending General Knowledge questions. So, attempts these questions & boost your preparartion. Let's start Weekly General Knowledge Quiz. Economy: Question 1: What body replaced the Payments Regulatory Board (PRB) that was recently established by the RBI? . (a) Central Board of RBI (b) Board of Regulations and Supervising in Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) (c) Monetary Policy Committee (d) Financial Stability and Development Council.

Answer: (b) Explanation: This PRB superseded the BPSS, which was previously a committee of the Central Board of the RBI. The PRB is mandated by the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and is headed by the RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra. Polity Question 2: Based on the NCRB 2023 report, taking into consideration Crime in India in India, which city was the safest in India? (a) Pune (b) Mumbai (c) Kolkata (d) Bengaluru Answer: (c) Explanation: Kolkata was also ranked the safest city in India, with 83.9 cognisable crimes per lakh population, the lowest among 19 big cities in India. Question 3: In India, the rate of cybercrime improved and went up to what in 2023, compared to 4.8 per lakh population in 2022. (a) 5.0 (b) 5.8 (c) 6.2 (d) 7.0 Answer: (c) Explanation: The NCRB report has reported that there was an increase in cybercrime, and the national crime rate in this category grew to 6.2 per lakh population in 2023.

Question 4: In which number of schools in India will the initial launch of the Model Youth Gram Sabha be done? (a) 300 (b) 400 (c) 800 (d) 1000 Answer: (c) Explanation: The first phase of the MYGS initiative will be launched in more than 600 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools that are a total of 800) Question 5: What was the image on one side of the special 100-coin that was issued to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the RSS? (a) Mahatma Gandhi (b) Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra (c) The Tricolour and Lotus (d) Ashoka Chakra Answer: (b) Explanation: The commemorative coin has an image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra with a lion and swayamsevaks saluting the coin, and the other side has the national emblem. Question 6: On what basis are 100 Aspirational Agriculture Districts under PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana identified?

Low productivity Underperforming access to credit. High rainfall areas Moderate crop intensity Select the correct answer: (a) 1 and 2 only (b) 1, 2 and 4 only (c) 2, 3, and 4 only (d) 1, 3, and 4 only Answer: (b) Explanation: The three variables include low productivity, average crop intensity, and poor accessibility of credit. Rarely is there high rainfall. Environment Question 7: The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve (CDBR) of India has just been added to the list of biosphere reserves which is created by UNESCO. In what region is it based mostly? (a) Ladakh Plateau (b) Trans -Himalayan Spiti region. (c) Zanskar Valley (d) Kumaon Hills Answer: (b) Explanation: CDBR occupies the Trans-Himalayan area that includes the Spiti Wildlife Division, and some portions of the Lahaul Forest Division, and important places such as Pin Valley National Park and Kibber Sanctuary.

Question 8: Recently, cyclone Shakhti was developed in the Arabian Sea and intensified into a ‘severe’ storm. Which country has suggested this cyclone name? (a) India (b) Sri Lanka (c) Maldives (d) Bangladesh Answer: (b) Explanation: In the naming convention of the WMO/ESCAP panel, Sri Lanka suggested the name Shakhti. Question 9: Which national spirit was considered the theme of Wildlife Week 2025, which will be held on October 2-8? (a) Amrit Kaal of Development (b) Sewa Parv (c) Mission LiFE (d) Green India Answer: (b) Explanation: The theme of Wildlife Week 2025 was the Sewa Parv, which emphasised service and responsibility towards conservation and environmental harmony. Science and Technology Question 10: In which oceanic ridge were Polymetallic Sulphides (PMS) to be explored? (a) Central Indian Ridge (b) Carlsberg Ridge

(c) Mid-Atlantic Ridge (d) Southwest Indian Ridge Answer: (b) Explanation: India obtained the exploration rights in the Carlsberg Ridge of the Indian Ocean, which has high concentrations of hydrothermal vents of PMS. Question 11: What are the major industrial products that use Diethylene Glycol, which causes cases of poisoning in Madhya Pradesh? (a) Fertilisers (b) Antifreeze fluids and braking fluids. (c) Dyes and perfumes (d) Detergents Answer: (b) Explanation: Diethylene Glycol is a highly poisonous industrial solvent that is applied in antifreeze, paints and brake fluids - forbidden in medicine. Sports Question 12: It was the first time India achieved the best result in the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. What was the total number of medals that India won? (a) 15 (b) 18 (c) 22 (d) 25 Answer: (c) Explanation:

India was the top performing country with 22 medals, 6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze to secure the 10 th position at the event, which was hosted in New Delhi. Persons in News Question 13: Who was the first woman Prime Minister in Japan in 2025? (a) Yuriko Koike (b) Sanae Takaichi (c) Seiko Noda (d) Akie Abe Answer: (b) Explanation: Sanae Takaichi was made the leader of the ruling LDP party in Japan and was likely to become the first woman Prime Minister of Japan sometime in October. International Relations Question 14: What was the main reason behind the 2025 government shutdown in the U.S? (a) defaults in increasing the debt ceiling. (b) Slackness in making appropriations bills. (c) The veto of the budget by the president. (d) Nothing deems a strike nationwide of federal employees. Answer: (b) Explanation: The closure operations started October 1 due to the failure of the congress to approve funding through the appropriation bills prior to the federal deadline.