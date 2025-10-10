ADRE Result 2025
WBJEE JELET 2025 Admit Card Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download Hall Ticket

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 10, 2025, 09:31 IST

JELET 2025 admit card will be released online today. Candidates appearing for the WBJEE JELET 2025 exams can download their hall tickets using their applicationnumber and password.

Key Points

  • Candidates can download JELET 2025 hall ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Login using the application number and password to download JELET 2025 hall ticket
  • WBJEE JELET 2025 exams on October 18, 2025

JELET 2025 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be releasing the WBJEE JELET 2025 admit card today, October 10, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the WBJEE JELET 2025 exams scheduled for October 18, 2025 can visit the official website today to download the hall ticket.

WBJEE JELET 2025 exams are conducted for admissions to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy in Universities, Government Colleges, as well as Self-Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates who have completed the application process will be issued their JELET 2025 admit card today.

WBJEE JELET 2025 admit card will be available for download at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the hall ticket.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

WBJEE JELET 2025 Admit Card Date and Time

The WBJEE JELET 2025 admit card link will be available on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today. Although the time of release of the JELET 2025 admit card has not been confirmed, it is expected to be released later in the day. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to download the admit card.

How to Download JELET 2025 Admit Card

The WBJEE JELET 2025 admit card link will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the examination tab and scroll to JELET Exam

Step 3: Click on JELET 2025 admit card link

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The JELET admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Details Mentioned on WBJEE JELET 2025 Admit Card

The JELET 2025 hall tickets will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam schedule

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Reporting time to exam centre

  • Candidate photograph and signature

  • Instructions for candidates

