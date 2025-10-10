WBJEE JELET 2025 Admit Card Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download Hall Ticket

JELET 2025 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be releasing the WBJEE JELET 2025 admit card today, October 10, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the WBJEE JELET 2025 exams scheduled for October 18, 2025 can visit the official website today to download the hall ticket.

WBJEE JELET 2025 exams are conducted for admissions to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy in Universities, Government Colleges, as well as Self-Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates who have completed the application process will be issued their JELET 2025 admit card today.

WBJEE JELET 2025 admit card will be available for download at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the hall ticket.