List of U.S. Presidents Who Won the Nobel Peace Prize: Check Name, Year, and Purpose

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world’s most respected honors, given to people who make a real difference in promoting peace and resolving global conflicts. Over the years, four U.S. Presidents have received this prestigious award, not for their power or politics, but for their efforts to make the world a more peaceful place. From negotiating peace deals to founding global organizations, these leaders stood out for their vision of cooperation and diplomacy. Their journeys weren’t perfect, but their work left a mark that continues to inspire leaders today. As the 2025 Nobel nominations stir buzz with former U.S. President Donald Trump among the names being talked about, it’s worth revisiting the American presidents who actually brought home the Peace Prize and learning why they were honored. Here’s a look at who they were, when they won, and what they did to earn it.

Leader Tenure Winning Year Theodore Roosevelt 1901–1909 1906 Woodrow Wilson 1913–1921 1919 Jimmy Carter 1977–1981 2002 Barack Obama 2009–2017 2009 1. Theodore Roosevelt Theodore Roosevelt achieved a major historical milestone in 1906 by becoming the first American ever to receive a Nobel Prize, specifically the Nobel Peace Prize. He earned this prestigious award not for his military service, but for his exceptional skills in diplomacy. Roosevelt successfully stepped in to mediate the conflict between Russia and Japan during their war, leading to a peace treaty signed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 1905. This achievement highlighted his firm conviction that negotiation and international cooperation were more effective tools than fighting, demonstrating his profound impact on global conflict resolution.

2. Woodrow Wilson Woodrow Wilson was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his crucial role in establishing the League of Nations, the very first major global body dedicated to securing world peace following the devastation of World War I. While the United States ultimately never joined the League, Wilson's forward-thinking vision for a system of international cooperation and collective security laid the essential groundwork. His ideas became the powerful inspiration that later led to the formation of the United Nations, which continues his legacy of global diplomacy today. 3. Jimmy Carter Long after leaving the White House, Jimmy Carter was recognized for his immense contributions with the Nobel Peace Prize, honoring his lifelong dedication to global peace and human rights through The Carter Center. His work after his presidency became his most celebrated legacy, as he tirelessly traveled the world to mediate international disputes and monitor democratic elections, confirming his commitment to resolving conflicts peacefully and promoting stable governance long after his time in office.