List of the Top 10 Countries with the Lowest IQ (Below 70)

Do you know that Prof. Young Hoon Kim, the Founder & President (CEO) of the United Sigma Intelligence Association (USIA), has an amazing and astounding IQ of 276? Additionally, Kim Namjoon of BTS also has an incredible IQ of 148. The IQ, or intelligence quotient, is a measure of a person's cognitive abilities, with an average IQ typically falling around 100. IQ scores are used to assess intellectual potential and cognitive abilities in individuals. An IQ below 70 is considered to be indicative of an intellectual disability, while an IQ above 130 is considered to be in the gifted range. In this article, we'll talk about the top 10 countries with the lowest IQ scores based on the latest research and data available. Also Read: How Strong is India's Military Strength? A Comprehensive Look Countries with the Lowest IQ

During the 2025 calendar year, many participants completed the standardised AVSEO IQ Test to evaluate average IQ scores by country. The key findings revealed regional variations in the participant data for 2025. Participants from East Asia had higher average scores compared to those from regions such as Central and Southern Africa, as well as Latin America. Additionally, some countries lacked sufficient participant data on the platform, which prevented their reliable inclusion in the 2025 dataset. (For Your Information: The AVSEO IQ Test employs the Raven's Progressive Matrices technique, a widely respected non-verbal method designed to assess fluid intelligence (abstract reasoning and pattern recognition). This methodology is utilized to minimize cultural and linguistic bias, making it suitable for international comparisons. The test is administered online, and results are scored against a constantly refined, normalized scale (Mean=100, SD=15).)

According to the IQ International Test, here is a list of the top 10 countries with the lowest average IQ scores as of 2025: Rank Country IQ Score (2025) Participants (2025) Prior Year Score (Participants) Change from Prior Year 1 South Sudan 61.63 1,109 60.27 (1,042) +1.36 2 Sierra Leone 62.20 1,011 61.35 (967) +0.85 3 Gambia 62.21 313 63.37 (286) -1.16 4 Central African Republic 63.57 505 63.30 (568) +0.27 5 Cameroon 63.87 3,094 65.07 (2,951) -1.20 6 Ghana 64.42 3,856 62.47 (3,753) +1.95 7 São Tomé and Príncipe 64.56 25 66.58 (21) -2.02 8 Malawi 64.58 2,072 67.37 (2,219) -2.79 9 Liberia 65.02 585 64.23 (553) +0.79 10 Guinea 65.08 1,348 62.54 (1,547) +2.54 11 DR Congo 65.61 9,919 68.20 (8,795) -2.59 12 Dominica 65.98 16 65.24 (1) +0.74 13 Chad 66.14 1,755 64.90 (1,810) +1.24 14 Niger 66.31 2,557 63.90 (2,394) +2.41 15 Haiti 66.75 1,161 65.91 (1,032) +0.84

1. South Sudan South Sudan ranks among the lowest, with an average IQ score of 61.63 (Rank 188). This score is often understood against the backdrop of immense humanitarian and infrastructural challenges that have followed decades of conflict and political instability. The primary problems include limited resources for education, mass displacement, and severe food insecurity, which profoundly impact child development and learning ability. 2. Sierra Leone Sierra Leone recorded an average IQ score of 62.20 (Rank 187) on this index. The nation faces systemic challenges, including a strained public education system and high levels of poverty, both of which are significant determinants of standardised test performance. The devastating impacts of the civil war and subsequent health crises, like the Ebola outbreak, disrupted essential services, including schooling and healthcare access.

3. Gambia Gambia is listed with an average IQ score of 62.21 (Rank 186). While the country has experienced periods of relative stability compared to its neighbours, it continues to struggle with limited resources and a reliance on basic agriculture, resulting in persistent poverty, particularly in rural areas. The challenges contributing to this score involve ensuring educational quality and equitable access across all regions. 4. Central African Republic (CAR) The Central African Republic has an average IQ score of 63.57 (Rank 185). CAR is characterised by deep poverty and ongoing internal conflict, which has resulted in widespread displacement and a collapse of essential services. Why the low score? Conflict severely limits access to schools and healthcare, resulting in large portions of the population lacking the necessary stability, nutrition, and formal education required for strong cognitive development.

5. Cameroon Cameroon's average IQ score is 63.87 (Rank 184). Despite having a more diversified economy than many peers, the nation faces significant regional disparities and conflicts that challenge the quality and availability of its educational system. Problems contributing to lower cognitive scores include resource constraints, low quality of teaching in many public schools, and the internal displacement caused by crises in the Anglophone regions. 6. Ghana Ghana holds an average IQ score of 64.42 (Rank 183) on this index. Although Ghana is often considered a leader in West Africa, the results reflect the challenges of maintaining educational quality alongside high enrolment rates. Contributing factors include crowded classrooms, insufficient instructional materials, and the persistent challenge of poverty, which affects children's health and ability to focus on learning.

7. São Tomé and Príncipe São Tomé and Príncipe has an average score of 64.56 (Rank 182). This small island nation faces unique challenges related to its limited land and reliance on specific exports. The reasons for the low ranking on this test likely centre on the small sample size and difficulties in developing robust, modern educational infrastructure in an island nation with limited resources. 8. Malawi Malawi's average IQ score is 64.58 (Rank 181). Often classified as one of the world's least developed countries, Malawi's cognitive scores are heavily influenced by pervasive poverty and significant issues with malnutrition, which is a major inhibitor of early childhood brain development. The problems are systemic, including limited funding for schools, a shortage of qualified teachers, and inadequate access to sanitation and healthcare.

9. Liberia Liberia scored an average of 65.02 (Rank 180). Similar to other countries ravaged by conflict, Liberia's education system is still recovering from long and brutal civil wars that destroyed infrastructure and displaced educators. The low score reflects severe learning poverty, characterised by a lack of basic literacy and numeracy skills resulting from inconsistent schooling. 10. Guinea Guinea has an average IQ score of 65.08 (Rank 179). The country faces substantial developmental hurdles, primarily due to political instability and its heavy dependence on mining revenues, which often fail to translate into meaningful social spending. The low ranking is likely due to challenges in expanding educational access beyond urban centres, improving sanitation and public health, and ensuring a stable political climate.

What are the main challenges faced by countries with the lowest IQ? Countries with the lowest IQ scores face several significant challenges that hinder cognitive development and educational attainment. Here are the main issues: Poverty: High poverty rates are prevalent in these countries, limiting access to basic needs such as nutritious food, healthcare, and quality education. Malnutrition, particularly during childhood, severely impacts cognitive development and can lead to lasting deficits in intelligence. Lack of Access to Quality Education: Many countries on this list have underfunded educational systems with inadequate resources. Schools often lack trained teachers, proper facilities, and educational materials, which diminishes the quality of education and learning outcomes for students. Healthcare Issues: Poor healthcare systems contribute to high rates of preventable diseases that can affect cognitive functioning. Limited access to healthcare services means that many children do not receive necessary vaccinations or treatment for illnesses that could impair their development. Cultural Factors: Cultural attitudes towards education can also play a role. In some communities, there may be less emphasis on formal education, especially for girls, leading to lower overall educational attainment. Political Instability: Countries like Liberia and Sierra Leone have experienced civil conflicts that disrupt education and healthcare systems, making it difficult to implement effective reforms. Environmental Factors: Some regions face environmental challenges such as natural disasters or lack of infrastructure, further complicating efforts to improve living conditions and educational opportunities.

What Role Does Education Play in Shaping IQ Averages? If you observe all the countries with the lowest IQ, one common thing is the lack of education and poverty. And you know a simple theory is that these both are directly proportional to each other. If there is a lack of education and poverty in a country, the average IQ level will likely be lower compared to countries with higher levels of education and economic stability. Education plays a vital role in the development of cognitive abilities, critical thinking skills, and overall intelligence. Education significantly influences IQ averages by enhancing cognitive abilities. Studies show that each additional year of education can increase IQ scores by 1 to 5 points.

Education improves skills like problem-solving and critical thinking, leading to better performance on intelligence tests.

Additionally, individuals with higher IQs often achieve more educational success, creating a reciprocal relationship between education and intelligence.

Conclusion Though a person's IQ can be low , it does not necessarily reflect their overall intelligence or capabilities. Many individuals with lower IQ scores excel in other areas such as creativity, emotional intelligence, and practical skills. So, explaining in simple terms, IQ is just one measure of intelligence and should not be used as the sole indicator of a person's abilities or potential for success. Poverty, lack of resources, and education are temporary barriers that can impact a person's IQ score, but they do not define a person's worth or potential. The above-mentioned data is collected from the IQ International Test where a total of 188 countries took the IQ test. Approximately 627,707 particpants from all over the world completed the took the standardized AVSEO IQ Test. It is important to remember that intelligence is a complex and multifaceted trait that cannot be fully captured by a single test or score.