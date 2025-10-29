List of 7 Countries which are Experimenting with Cloud Seeding for Artificial Rain

Artificial rain, or cloud seeding, is a weather control technique. It does not create clouds, but it helps existing clouds produce rain or snow. This is done by releasing tiny particles—such as silver iodide or salt—into moisture-rich clouds, often using aircraft or ground-based generators. These particles act as a base, or nuclei, allowing water vapour to gather, form larger droplets, and fall as precipitation. Many nations are exploring cloud seeding to address drought and water scarcity. Recently, countries have also experimented with it to reduce severe air pollution. India is one such country that has conducted trials in various states for drought relief since the 1950s. Today, cities like New Delhi are using it as an emergency measure to wash away thick smog and pollutants. In this article, we'll take a look at countries experimenting with cloud seeding, the science behind its success, and the future challenges it faces.

List Of Countries That Use Cloud Seeding Alternatively For Rainfall Rank Country Key Focus Area Description/Usage 1 China Drought, agriculture, and water management World's largest, AI-driven program 2 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Desert rainfall, water security Advanced technology, frequent missions 3 United States Drought, snowpack, agriculture Many states use it as a booster for water 4 India Urban pollution, agriculture Latest: Delhi's anti-smog project 5 Thailand Agriculture, water management Oldest national program, "Royal Rain" 6 Russia Forest fires, drought, and agriculture Regional trials 7 Australia Agriculture, hydroelectricity Tasmanian success, government efforts 8 Saudi Arabia Desertification, water supply Multi-phase regional program 9 Israel Water supply, research Seven-year experiment, now suspended 10 Pakistan The smog crisis was the first artificial rain Recent success in Lahore

1. China China leads the world in cloud seeding technology. The government aims to cover more than 5.5 million square kilometres with artificial rain by 2025. Modern tools, such as artificial intelligence, drones, and a massive fleet of aircraft, are used. The focus is mainly on drought relief, agriculture, and significant public events. China's national strategy makes it a pioneer in cloud modification. Using advanced techniques, the programmes help boost crop growth, secure water supplies, and address serious climate issues, especially in northern and western regions facing water deficits. 2. United Arab Emirates (UAE) The UAE is a global leader in cloud seeding across the Middle East. It began these efforts in 1982, focusing on severe water shortages and desert rainfall. The UAE uses AI, drones, and salt flares. The National Centre of Meteorology conducts frequent cloud-seeding missions. About 1,000 hours of seeding are done annually. Cloud seeding helps cities like Dubai cope with rapid growth and declining groundwater. The programme is vital for water security and supports research on safe chemicals for the environment.

3. United States The United States primarily uses cloud seeding in drought-prone states such as California, Colorado, and Texas. Technology helps increase the snowpack, boost the water supply, and support farms. Both public and private projects use AI-driven forecasting and planes equipped with chemicals. These operations are conducted to secure water resources and improve irrigation, especially during dry seasons. Trials in mountaintop regions show good results. 4. India India uses cloud seeding during droughts in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In 2025, the focus shifted to tackling urban pollution by artificial rain in Delhi. The Indian government, in partnership with IIT Kanpur, has initiated a major project to create rain and combat smog. Past efforts have supported farmers, but now attention is on pollution control as the air quality worsens. Private firms and global experts help manage technology and planning.

5. Thailand Thailand started its Royal Rainmaking Project in the 1950s. It is one of the oldest national programmes in the world. The country uses cloud seeding for agricultural purposes, water management, and to reduce pollution in cities. New chemicals and delivery methods keep their operations efficient and environmentally safe. The project is a model for other Southeast Asian countries, with government agencies conducting regular missions. 6. Russia Russia is expanding cloud seeding for agriculture, drought relief, and climate management. Authorities also use the technology to fight large forest fires by producing rainfall in affected regions. Regular trials support water resource management in dry areas. Russia's vast territory requires strong planning and coordination. Artificial rain helps maintain environmental balance and supports farmers across different climatic zones.

7. Australia Australia actively participates in cloud seeding for both agricultural purposes and hydroelectricity generation. Tasmania has run successful trials for over 40 years to increase rainfall and boost hydropower. Scientific agencies continue research to improve seeding chemicals and delivery methods. The country uses technology to address severe droughts and ensure water supply for both farms and urban centres. India: Preparing for the First Artificial Rain India is gearing up for a significant trial of artificial rain in Delhi. This project, led by IIT Kanpur and the city government, aims to combat toxic winter smog. Aircraft equipped with fire flares release chemicals like silver iodide and salt into the clouds. If the weather permits, the first full-scale cloud seeding operation is scheduled for October 28 to 30, 2025. Preparations involve monitoring air quality and ensuring suitable cloud moisture levels. Initial test runs were successful, but weather delays have affected flight timings. All safety and technical checks are in place for a safe operation.

How Many Countries Use Cloud Seeding? According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), at least 50 countries worldwide are experimenting with or have active weather modification or cloud-seeding programmes. These programmes are pursued for various reasons, including enhancing rainfall in drought-prone areas, increasing snowpack for water supplies, and, more recently, mitigating air pollution. Global leaders in this technology include China, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Does Cloud Seeding Happen In India? Yes, cloud seeding has been happening in India for decades, primarily to combat drought in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Recently, it gained prominence as an emergency measure to fight severe urban air pollution. The city of New Delhi, in collaboration with institutions such as IIT Kanpur, has been conducting trials to induce artificial rain to wash pollutants, such as smog, out of the air.