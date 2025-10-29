GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Open; Details here

IIT Guwahati has now opened a chance for students to fix any mistakes on their GATE 2026 application forms. If you need to make changes, you must complete all corrections before November 3, 2025.

Major corrections to an application—such as updating the name, date of birth, gender, preferred test city, or student category (including changes to or from SC/ST status)—will result in a fee of Rs 500. However, updates to less critical information like parents'/guardians' details, mailing addresses, college name/location, roll number, or qualifying degree specifics will be processed without any charge.

The application period for the GATE 2026 exam closed on October 13, 2025. The main examinations are set to take place on four dates: February 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th, 2026. On each of those days, two separate testing sessions will be available: one in the morning (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) and one in the afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The final results will be announced by March 19, 2026. Once the results are declared, the official GATE scores will remain valid for three years for candidates seeking admission.