GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Open; Details here

IIT Guwahati has now opened a chance for students to fix any mistakes on their GATE 2026 application forms. If you need to make changes, you must complete all corrections before November 3, 2025.
Also check: IIM Calcutta Hits 100% Internship Placement with a Highest Stipend of 6 Lakh
Major corrections to an application—such as updating the name, date of birth, gender, preferred test city, or student category (including changes to or from SC/ST status)—will result in a fee of Rs 500. However, updates to less critical information like parents'/guardians' details, mailing addresses, college name/location, roll number, or qualifying degree specifics will be processed without any charge.
The application period for the GATE 2026 exam closed on October 13, 2025. The main examinations are set to take place on four dates: February 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th, 2026. On each of those days, two separate testing sessions will be available: one in the morning (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) and one in the afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The final results will be announced by March 19, 2026. Once the results are declared, the official GATE scores will remain valid for three years for candidates seeking admission.
The GATE score can be used to apply for higher education programs. Admission to Master's and Doctoral programs across Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities is available at various institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government bodies. Furthermore, scores are also accepted by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for job recruitment.
Updates to the GATE 2026 Test
A brand-new subject, called "Energy Science," has been added to the 2026 GATE exam. This new paper is focused entirely on the study of energy and its different types, such as Kinetic, Potential, and Chemical energy.
For the GATE 2026 exam, if you choose to take two exam papers, they cannot be just any combination. The choices are limited, meaning only specific subjects can be taken together. For example, the Assistant Engineer (AE) paper can only be combined with the Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), or Engineering Sciences (XE) papers.
IIT Guwahati is the organizing institute for this year's GATE examinations, which are conducted on a rotational basis by the IITs and IISc.
Also check: IIT Expands Globally with New Campus in Nigeria