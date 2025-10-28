NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Download PDF, Check Round 1, 2 and 3 Important Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the tentative schedule for the online counselling for NEET 50% AQI and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/ AFMS - only registration for PG courses for the 2025 academic year. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 exams and are eligible for the counselling process can check the important dates PDF here.

As per the dates announced, NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registrations have already commenced. The last date for cadidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment is November 5, 2025. MCC has also commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling process. The choice locking window will open at 4 PM on November 5.

NEET PG counselling 2025 complete schedule is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register and check the complete schedule through the direct link given here.