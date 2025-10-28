NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Download PDF, Check Round 1, 2 and 3 Important Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the tentative schedule for the online counselling for NEET 50% AQI and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/ AFMS - only registration for PG courses for the 2025 academic year. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 exams and are eligible for the counselling process can check the important dates PDF here.
As per the dates announced, NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registrations have already commenced. The last date for cadidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment is November 5, 2025. MCC has also commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling process. The choice locking window will open at 4 PM on November 5.
NEET PG counselling 2025 complete schedule is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register and check the complete schedule through the direct link given here.
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 1
The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule is available on the official website. Candidates check the complete details below.
|Activity
|Dates
|Registration/Payment
|October 17 to November 5, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|October 28 to November 5, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|November 6 to 7, 2025
|Result
|November 8, 2025
|Reporting/ Joining
|November 9 to 15, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Important Dates
After the reporting for the first round of counselling is completed, MCC will release the seat matrix for round 2 of counselling. Candidates participating in the second round can enter their choices for allotment based on the seats available. Check the second round counselling schedule here.
|Activity
|Dates
|Registration/Payment
|November 19 to 24, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|November 19 to 24, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|November 25 and 26, 2025
|Result
|November 26, 2025
|Reporting/ Joining
|November 27 to December 4, 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
The third and final round of counselling for NEET PG round 3 will be conducted after the reporting of the second round and the seat matrix is released for the third round. Check the complete schedule below
|Activity
|Dates
|Registration/Payment
|December 8 to 14, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|December 9 to 14, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|December 15 and 16, 2025
|Result
|December 17, 2025
|Reporting/ Joining
|December 18 to 26, 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025: All India Quota/Deemed/Central,State Quota
|Schedule for Admission
|All India Quota/ Deemed&Central Universities
|Sharing of Joined candidates Data by MCC
|State Counselling
|Sharing of Joined candidates Data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities*
|Ist Round of Counselling
|17th Oct.to 8th Nov., 2025
|16th Nov., 2025 to 18th Nov., 2025
|6th Nov.to15th Nov., 2025
|21st Nov., to 22nd Nov., 2025
|Last date of Joining
|Last date of Joining 15th Nov., 2025
|-
|20th Nov., 2025
|-
|2 nd round of Counselling
|19th Nov., 2025 to 26th Nov., 2025
|5th Dec., 2025 to 6th Dec., 2025
|25th Nov., 2025 to 4th Dec., 2025
|11th Dec. to 12th Dec 2025
|Last date of joining
|4th Dec., 2025
|-
|10th Dec., 2025
|-
|Round-3
|8th Dec., 2025 to 17th Dec., 2025
|27th Dec., to 28th Dec., 2025
|15th Dec., 2025 to 26th Dec, 2025
|3rd Jan., 2026 to 4th Jan., 2026
|Last date of joining
|26th Dec., 2025
|-
|2nd Jan., 2026
|-
|Stray Vacancy
|30th Dec., 2025 to 7th Jan., 2026
|5th Jan., 2026 to 10th Jan., 2026
|-
|Last date of joining
|15th Jan., 2026
|-
|15th Jan., 2026
|-
