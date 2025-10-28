IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Download PDF, Check Round 1, 2 and 3 Important Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 28, 2025, 12:54 IST

Check the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule, including important dates for Rounds 1, 2, and 3. Download the official PDF from mcc.nic.in for all updates on registration, seat allotment, and deadlines.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the tentative schedule for the online counselling for NEET 50% AQI and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/ AFMS - only registration for PG courses for the 2025 academic year. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 exams and are eligible for the counselling process can check the important dates PDF here.

As per the dates announced, NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registrations have already commenced. The last date for cadidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment is November 5, 2025. MCC has also commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling process. The choice locking window will open at 4 PM on November 5.

NEET PG counselling 2025 complete schedule is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register and check the complete schedule through the direct link given here. 

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 1

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule is available on the official website. Candidates check the complete details below.

Activity Dates
Registration/Payment October 17 to November 5, 2025
Choice Filling/ Locking October 28 to November 5, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment November 6 to 7, 2025
Result November 8, 2025
Reporting/ Joining November 9 to 15, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Important Dates

After the reporting for the first round of counselling is completed, MCC will release the seat matrix for round 2 of counselling. Candidates participating in the second round can enter their choices for allotment based on the seats available. Check the second round counselling schedule here. 

Activity Dates
Registration/Payment November 19 to 24, 2025
Choice Filling/ Locking November 19 to 24, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment November 25 and 26, 2025
Result November 26, 2025
Reporting/ Joining November 27 to December 4, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

The third and final round of counselling for NEET PG round 3 will be conducted after the reporting of the second round and the seat matrix is released for the third round. Check the complete schedule below

Activity Dates
Registration/Payment December 8 to 14, 2025
Choice Filling/ Locking December 9 to 14, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment December 15 and 16, 2025
Result December 17, 2025
Reporting/ Joining December 18 to 26, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: All India Quota/Deemed/Central,State Quota

Schedule for Admission All India Quota/ Deemed&Central Universities Sharing of Joined candidates Data by MCC  State Counselling Sharing of Joined candidates Data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities* 
 Ist Round of Counselling  17th Oct.to 8th Nov., 2025  16th Nov., 2025 to 18th Nov., 2025  6th Nov.to15th Nov., 2025  21st Nov., to 22nd Nov., 2025
 Last date of Joining   Last date of Joining 15th Nov., 2025  -  20th Nov., 2025  -
 2 nd round of Counselling  19th Nov., 2025 to 26th Nov., 2025  5th Dec., 2025 to 6th Dec., 2025  25th Nov., 2025 to 4th Dec., 2025  11th Dec. to 12th Dec 2025
 Last date of joining  4th Dec., 2025  -  10th Dec., 2025  -
 Round-3  8th Dec., 2025 to 17th Dec., 2025  27th Dec., to 28th Dec., 2025  15th Dec., 2025 to 26th Dec, 2025  3rd Jan., 2026 to 4th Jan., 2026
 Last date of joining  26th Dec., 2025  -  2nd Jan., 2026  -
 Stray Vacancy  30th Dec., 2025 to 7th Jan., 2026    5th Jan., 2026 to 10th Jan., 2026  -
 Last date of joining  15th Jan., 2026  -  15th Jan., 2026  -

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Download PDF, Important Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News