NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Download PDF, Important Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has finally announced the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. As per the dates announced, the last date for candidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 is November 5, 2025.

According to the notification issued, MCC has also opened the RESET Registration option for round 1 PG counselling. The link is available on the official website until 10 am on November 5, 2025. Candidates can complete the registration process within the time provided.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the MD, MS counselling through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here