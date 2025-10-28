IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Download PDF, Important Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 28, 2025, 13:02 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. Last date for canddiates to register for round 1 counselling is November 5, 2025. Check schedule here.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration at mcc.nic.in
Key Points

  • NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration commence at mcc.nic.in
  • Last date to apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling is November 5
  • NRI Admission documents to be submitted by October 28

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has finally announced the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. As per the dates announced, the last date for candidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 is November 5, 2025.

According to the notification issued, MCC has also opened the RESET Registration option for round 1 PG counselling. The link is available on the official website until 10 am on November 5, 2025. Candidates can complete the registration process within the time provided.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the MD, MS counselling through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 1

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule is available on the official website. Candidates check the complete details below.

Activity Dates
Registration/Payment October 17 to November 5, 2025
Choice Filling/ Locking October 28 to November 5, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment November 6 to 7, 2025
Result November 8, 2025
Reporting/ Joining November 9 to 15, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Guidelines for NRI Quota Admissions

The Medical Counselling Committee has also issued guidelines for candidates seeking admission under the NRI category. Candidates who have cleared NEET PG 2025 ans wish to seek admissions under the NRI quota must follow the mentioned guidelines and submit the following documents.

i) NEET-PG Admit Card and Score Card

ii) Proof of NRI Status of the parent/relative

  • Valid Passport

  • Visa / Residence Permit / Work Permit

  • Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card / PIO card, if applicable

  • NRI Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (Embassy / Indian Consulate).

iii) Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate issued by the competent Revenue Authority through Family Tree.

iv) Affidavit (Notarised) by the NRI relative stating that they will sponsor the entire course fee and living expenses of the candidate during the period of study, duly supported by NRE (Non-Resident External) Bank Account Pass Book.

v) 10th & 12th mark sheets + passing certificate

vi) Birth certificate

vii) Passport of candidate/ Sponsorer (optional)

Candidates participating for the NRI quota should send their above relevant documents, in support of their claim of NRI status, through e-mail nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. The last date to send the documents is October 28, 2025.

Steps to Apply for NEET PG Counselling 2025

Candidates applying for NEET PG counselling 2025 can follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Srep 4: Complete the registration process 

Step 5: Save and click on submit

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
