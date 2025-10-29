30th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 30th October, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India’s $200 million-an-hour IPO boom shows rise of retail investors
-
PM Modi to chair Global Maritime CEO Forum during India Maritime Week 2025
-
Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to deliver Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture in New Delhi
-
₹1.2 crore Delhi cloud seeding trial fails to bring artificial rain, but draws AAP’s ‘Lord Indra’ dig
-
RSS marches: Karnataka High Court stays State order against unauthorised gatherings in public spaces
-
Cabinet Approves Guidelines For 8th Pay Panel, Awaited by 50 Lakh Employees
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) a petition that sought the proper functioning and monitoring of Central and State Mental health Authorities across the country.
-
Niti Aayog flags uneven job growth in the services sector.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
US and South Korea sign AI deal during Trump’s visit to Seoul
-
US urges citizens to leave Mali immediately amid militant blockade and fuel crisis
-
Number of Indians detained at US borders drops 62%, lowest in 4 years
-
Pak’s Khawaja Asif calls Kabul ‘puppet of Delhi’, warns of ‘50 times stronger’ response if provoked
-
Netanyahu orders ‘powerful’ Gaza strikes as hostage remains dispute threaten truce
-
Missed opportunity: On India and ASEAN summit in Malaysia
-
23rd round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting held at Chushul-Moldo.
-
China says it 'absolutely will not' rule out use of force over Taiwan.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Ranji Trophy | Arjun and Redkar to Goa’s rescue as rain hampers Karnataka’s push
-
Mohammed Shami’s reminder to selectors: There’s still cricket left in me
-
Meet the Aramco Player of the Tournament nominees for CWC25
-
Women’s ODI ranking: Smriti Mandhana solidifies No. 1 status with career-best rating.
-
Punjab’s Namitbir Singh Walia Becomes International Master in Chess.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary job of a ship's rudder?
Answer: To steer the ship.
-
Question: Which famous scientist proposed the laws of planetary motion?
Answer: Johannes Kepler.
-
Question: What is the name of the longest mountain range above water?
Answer: The Andes.
-
Question: What major war ended in 1945?
Answer: World War II.
-
Question: What is the chemical symbol for Helium?
Answer: He.
-
Question: Which literary work features the character Captain Ahab and the whale Moby Dick?
Answer: Moby Dick (by Herman Melville).
-
Question: What is the term for a word formed from the first letters of a series of words (e.g., NASA)?
Answer: Acronym.
-
Question: What is the name of the famous clock tower in London?
Answer: Big Ben (though the tower itself is officially called the Elizabeth Tower).
-
Question: How many strings does a standard violin have?
Answer: Four.
-
Question: What is the phenomenon where light bends as it passes from one medium to another?
Answer: Refraction.
Thought of the day:
"Every sunset is an opportunity to reset.”
Word of the day:
Ubiquitous
Meaning: present, appearing, or found everywhere at the same time; omnipresent.
Example: "In the digital age, smartphones have become truly ubiquitous—you see them in the hands of people in every country and social setting."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
