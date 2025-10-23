Which City Is Called the City of Gold?

City of Gold: The city known as the City of Gold is Dubai, located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai got this name because of its glittering gold markets, luxury lifestyle, and rapid rise from a desert land to a global business hub. The city shines with wealth, success, and golden opportunities, making it a symbol of modern prosperity. Its golden skyline and advanced infrastructure reflect both its vision and progress.

Why Is Dubai Called the City of Gold?

Dubai is one of the largest gold trading centres in the world. The famous Dubai Gold Souk in Deira is filled with hundreds of shops selling gold jewellery, bars, and ornaments. People from all over the world visit the market to buy gold known for its high purity and affordable prices.

Historic Gold Trade in Dubai

Long before oil was found, Dubai built its fortune through gold and pearl trading. In the early 20th century, traders from India, Persia, and Africa used Dubai’s ports to exchange gold. The city’s location on the Persian Gulf made it a natural trade hub. Over the years, this strong foundation turned Dubai into a world leader in the gold business. Even today, gold remains one of Dubai’s top exports, showing how deeply this metal is connected to its identity.