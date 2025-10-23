Which City Is Called the City of Gold?

City of Gold: The city known as the City of Gold is Dubai, located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai got this name because of its glittering gold markets, luxury lifestyle, and rapid rise from a desert land to a global business hub. The city shines with wealth, success, and golden opportunities, making it a symbol of modern prosperity. Its golden skyline and advanced infrastructure reflect both its vision and progress.
Why Is Dubai Called the City of Gold?
Dubai is one of the largest gold trading centres in the world. The famous Dubai Gold Souk in Deira is filled with hundreds of shops selling gold jewellery, bars, and ornaments. People from all over the world visit the market to buy gold known for its high purity and affordable prices.
Historic Gold Trade in Dubai
Long before oil was found, Dubai built its fortune through gold and pearl trading. In the early 20th century, traders from India, Persia, and Africa used Dubai’s ports to exchange gold. The city’s location on the Persian Gulf made it a natural trade hub. Over the years, this strong foundation turned Dubai into a world leader in the gold business. Even today, gold remains one of Dubai’s top exports, showing how deeply this metal is connected to its identity.
Tourism in the City of Gold
Tourism plays a big role in Dubai’s golden reputation. The city attracts millions of visitors each year who come to see its world-famous landmarks. Top attractions include the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world; Palm Jumeirah, a man-made island shaped like a palm tree; and the Dubai Mall, one of the biggest shopping centers on Earth. Visitors also enjoy the Gold Souk, where glittering jewellery and traditional designs leave tourists amazed. Dubai’s golden charm combines modern luxury, Arabian culture, and unmatched beauty, making it a dream destination for travellers.
Another City Known as the City of Gold
Apart from Dubai, Johannesburg in South Africa is also called the City of Gold. The name comes from its historic gold mines, discovered in the 1880s, which led to a massive gold rush. Johannesburg became the economic heart of South Africa, built literally on gold.
Facts About the City of Gold
•Dubai is one of the world’s top gold trading hubs, exporting gold to countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa.
•The Dubai Gold Souk has more than 300 shops, offering everything from simple bangles to grand bridal jewellery.
•Gold jewellery in Dubai is mostly 22K and 24K, known for its high purity and trusted quality.
•The nickname “City of Gold” also stands for Dubai’s wealth, opportunity, and innovation in business and lifestyle.
•Johannesburg’s gold mines once produced nearly half of the world’s gold, making it one of the richest cities in Africa.
•Both cities reflect how gold represents power, growth, and success in different ways, through trade in Dubai and through mining in Johannesburg.
Read more: Which City is Called the City of Lights?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation