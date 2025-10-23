BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: The BPSC has released the tentative exam date schedules for various examinations conducted by the BPSC on its social media handle X (formerly Twitter). The dates have been announced for Mains, Interview, and some results for various exams. These dates are announced for a total of 37 posts for which the recruitment is to be done by the BPSC.
BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26
The BPSC has published a detailed calendar for the exams conducted by the BPSC. These exams are being done for various posts. The BPSC exam calendar 2025-26 covers multiple levels of the recruitment across these exams covering mains, interview and result timelines for 37 posts. The official dates for each of the examinations will be released separately by the Commission at the time, till then the candidates can refer to these tentative dates to align their preparation well.
BPSC Exam Dates 2025-26
Candidates can check the exam dates for exams like interview for Integrated CCE 70th, lower division clerk typing test, Integrated CCE 71st Mains date, etc.
|
Exam Name
|
Key Details
|
Tentative Date
|
70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)
|
Interview
|
December 2025
|
71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)
|
Mains
|
March/April 2026
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
Typing Test
|
December 2025
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Mains
|
January 2026
BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Download PDF
Candidates can download the BPSC exam calendar 2025-26 official PDF from the BPSC website or through the direct link provided below. Access the PDF and check the dates for the examinations that you have applied for and start preparing accordingly.
Importance of the BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26
Having updated with the exam dates will immensely help the candidates in aligning their preparation well ahead for the stages of the examination they are aspiring for. With the knowledge about the dates, the candidates can do:
-
Advance Planning: Having the knowledge about the mains, interview and result dates in advance lets candidates schedule their preparation and allocate time for revision accordingly.
-
Strategic Preparation: With the knowledge about the clear timeline for the exams, candidates can prepare for the different exams as per their preference of appearing. They can schedule their mock tests, revisions accordingly.
-
Stay Updated: The BPSC exam calendar gives a rough timeline about the upcoming examinations. However, since dates are subject to change, it’s important to monitor updates from BPSC regularly.
