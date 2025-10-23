BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: The BPSC has released the tentative exam date schedules for various examinations conducted by the BPSC on its social media handle X (formerly Twitter). The dates have been announced for Mains, Interview, and some results for various exams. These dates are announced for a total of 37 posts for which the recruitment is to be done by the BPSC.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26

