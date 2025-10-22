CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 1: Resources and Development with Answers, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26): Students looking for CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 1: Resources and Development can find all essential practice questions here as per the latest exam pattern. These important questions are carefully selected by subject experts to help students prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026. Covering key topics from the Resources and Development Chapter, these questions focus on major concepts, previous year trends, and exam-relevant topics. Practicing them will help students strengthen their understanding, improve answer-writing skills, and boost confidence for the Geography exam. Check this article for important questions for CBSE Class 10 Geography for chapter 1 that will help you in exam preparation.

CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026: Key Highlights Students can check the table below for the CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026 details: Particulars Details Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Subject Social Science, Geography Chapter Covered Chapter 1: Resources and Development Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Academic Session 2025–26 Question Types Very Short Answer, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map-based Questions Marks Weightage (Approx.) 20 Marks Question Pattern Based on Competency and Case-Study Questions as per latest CBSE guidelines Official website cbse.gov.in Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Geography Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q1. Deforestation due to mining has caused of Land degradation in which one of the following states?

a) Odisha b) Tamil Nadu c) Kerala d) Gujarat Q2. Which one of the following human activity has contributed most in land degradation? a) Deforestation b) overgrazing c) Mining d) Over-irrigation Q3. In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practiced? a. Punjab b. Plains of Uttar Pradesh c. Haryana d. Uttaranchal Q4. What percentage of our land should be under forest according to the National Forest Policy? a) 33 b) 22.5 c) 31 d) 30 Q5. Which one of the following forces leads to maximum soil erosion in plains? a) Wind b) Glacier c) Running water d) Earthquake Q6. Which soil has low humus content? a) Black soil b) Laterite soil c) Arid soil d) clay soil Q7. Land which is left without cultivation for one or less than one agricultural year is known as a) Gross cropped area b) Culturable wasteland

c) Current fallow d) Grazing land Q8. In June 1992, more than 100 heads of state met in _______ in Brazil for the first International Earth Summit. a) São Paulo

b) Rio de Janeiro

c) Brasília

d) Buenos Aires Q 9. Black soil is also called a) Bangar b) Khadar c) Regur d) Humus Q10. In which one of the following states is overgrazing the main reason for land degradation? a.) Rajasthan b) Punjab c) Haryana d) Uttar Pradesh Q11. The Rio Convention endorsed the global forest principles and adapted for achieving Sustainable development in the 21st century. a) Agenda 20 b) Agenda 21 c) Agenda 19 d) Agenda 22 ANS. Q12. The state of Rajasthan is very well endowed with solar energy but lacks _______.

a) Mineral resources

b) Water resources

c) Wind energy

d) Forest cover Q13. Which will range from red to brown in colour?

a) Arid soil b) black soil c) clay soil d) Laterite soil Assertion -reason type questions The questions given below consist of an assertion and reason. Use the following key to choose the appropriate answer. Q14. ASSERTION (A) The availability of resources is not the only necessary condition for developing of any region. REASON(R): Not only availability of resources but also corresponding change in technology is necessary for development of any region. a) Both (A) and (R) are true and R is the correct explanation of (A) b) Both (A) and (R) are true but ® is not the correct explanation of (A) c) (A) is true but (R) is false. d) (A) is false but (R) is true. B) Alluvial soil is ideal for growth of paddy, wheat cereal and pulse crops. REASON (R) Alluvial soil is well- known for its capacity to hold moisture.

a) Both (A) and (R) are true and R is the correct explanation of (A) b) Both (A) and (R) are true but ® is not the correct explanation of (A) c) (A) is true but (R) is false. d) (A) is false but (R) is true. Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q1. What is the role of humans in resource development? OR Explain the role of humans in resource development OR What is the role of humans in resource development? Q2. Explain the three stages of Resources planning in India. Q3. Highlight the importance of contour ploughing. Q4. Describe the steps to control soil erosion in hilly areas? Q5. How can alluvial soil be classified according to their age? Q6. “Planning is the widely accepted strategy for judicious use of resources in a country like India”. Justify the statement with two relevant points and example. OR “Planning of resources is very important for a country like India. “justify by giving three reasons.

Q7. How over irrigation leads to Land degradation? Q8. What is sheet erosion? Part B (4 Mark Questions) Q1. Why is there a need to conserve resources? What was Gandhiji’s opinion regarding the conservation of resources? OR Explain the importance of conservation of resources. OR Why isit essential to have resource planning? Give three reasons. Q2. “Indiscriminate use of resources has led to numerous problems. “Justify the statement in three points. OR Discuss the problems which have been caused due to over -utilization of resources. Suggest any two ways to save the resources. Q3. Why is ‘Resource planning’ necessary? Give reasons. Q4. Which soil is called ‘ regur soil’? Mention any four characteristics of this type of soil. Case Studies Planning is the widely accepted strategy for judicious use of resources. It has importance in country like India, which has enormous diversity in the availability of resources. There are regions which are rich in certain types of resources. There are some regions which can be considered self-sufficient in terms of the availability of resources and there are some regions which have acute shortage of some vital resources. For example states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are rich in minerals and coal deposits . Arunachal Pradesh has e considered abundance of water resources, but lacks in infrastructural development.

1. Why planning is necessary in India? 2. State two examples of respource availability in India. 3. How judicious use of resources can be done by planning? Answers Part A (1 Mark Questions) Question No. Answer 1. a 2. a 3. d 4. a 5. c 6. c 7. c 8. b 9. c 10. a 11. b 12. b 13. a 14. a 15. a