NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Download PDF at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result: The wait is finally over as the Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG 2025 round 3 provisional allotment results. Students who have applied for the third counselling round can now visit the official website to download the allotment PDF.

According to the official notification issued, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 06:00 PM of 22.10.2025 through email on the Email id mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as‘Final’.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the allotment PDF through the direct link given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here