NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Download PDF at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 22, 2025, 14:39 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the Provisional Result for Round-3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the allotment results can now visit the official website to download the allotment PDF. Final allotment result soon. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out
Key Points

  • NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 provisional allotment PDF released
  • Candidates can submit grievanced until 6 PM today, October 22.
  • NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result: The wait is finally over as the Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG 2025 round 3 provisional allotment results. Students who have applied for the third counselling round can now visit the official website to download the allotment PDF. 

According to the official notification issued, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 06:00 PM of 22.10.2025 through email on the Email id mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as‘Final’.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the allotment PDF through the direct link given below. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download NEET UG Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 provisional seat allotment PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 3 provisional allotment result PDF

Step 3: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Allotment Result

According to the notification issued, students have been given the facility to submit grievances regarding the third allotment result until 6 PM on October 22, 2025. After the given deadline the the Provisional Result will be treated as‘Final’. Based on this, candidates can then report to the allotted colleges for admissions.

