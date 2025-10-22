This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 October

Every day has a story. A day like any other — yet when we look closer, we find moments that changed lives, nations, and our world. What happened on October 22? It's a date that threads through history with bold events: on this day in 1962, John F. Kennedy revealed a looming crisis over Soviet missiles in Cuba. In 1797, the first recorded parachute jump was made over Paris by André‑Jacques Garnerin. And in 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first president of the Republic of Texas. In this article, we'll explore why October 22 matters — from dramatic moments of invention and crisis to turning points in culture and politics.
What Happened On This Day – October 22?
Here's what happened in history on October 22:
1797 – First Parachute Jump Is Made Over Paris
- André-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute jump from a hydrogen balloon about 3,200 feet above Paris.
- His parachute was made of silk and looked like an umbrella.
- Leonardo da Vinci had imagined a similar idea in his notes centuries earlier.
- The successful landing proved that a safe descent by parachute was possible.
1836 – Sam Houston Becomes First President of the Republic of Texas
- Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first president of the newly independent Republic of Texas.
- Texas had just won independence from Mexico earlier that year.
- Houston's leadership helped shape the young republic's government.
1884 – Greenwich Chosen as the World's Prime Meridian
- The International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C., set Greenwich, England, as the zero-degree longitude line.
- Twenty-six nations attended the conference and voted for the decision.
- This helped standardise navigation and timekeeping around the world.
1895 – Train Crashes Through Paris Station
- In one of the most dramatic railway accidents ever, a train at Gare Montparnasse in Paris ran through a wall and fell nose-first to the street below.
- Faulty brakes caused the crash.
- The sight drew large crowds, with people buying tickets just to view the wreckage.
1934 – "Pretty Boy" Floyd Killed by FBI Agents
- American gangster Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot and killed by the FBI in East Liverpool, Ohio.
- He had been on the run for four years.
- Before dying, he denied involvement in the Kansas City Massacre.
1957 – First U.S. Casualties in the Vietnam War
- Thirteen American soldiers were wounded in bombings in Saigon.
- The attacks targeted U.S. Military Assistance and Information Service offices.
- This marked the first American casualties in the Vietnam conflict.
1962 – JFK's Address on the Cuban Missile Crisis
- President John F. Kennedy shocked the nation in a televised speech announcing Soviet missile bases in Cuba.
- He declared a naval "quarantine" to block further Soviet shipments.
- The address marked the start of the tense 13-day Cuban Missile Crisis.
1964 – Jean-Paul Sartre Wins—and Declines—the Nobel Prize in Literature
- French philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.
- He declined the honour, saying writers should not accept official awards.
- Sartre was the first person ever to refuse the Nobel Prize.
1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson Signs the Highway Beautification Act
- The act aimed to control billboards, scrapyards, and roadside clutter along U.S. highways.
- It encouraged local efforts to improve roadside scenery.
- Johnson handed the signing pen to First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, who led the beautification campaign.
1965 – Soldier Sacrifices Himself to Save Comrades
- PFC Milton Lee Olive III, a 173rd Airborne trooper, threw himself on a grenade near Phu Cuong, Vietnam.
- His act saved four fellow soldiers, including his platoon leader.
- He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honour.
1972 – South Vietnamese President Rejects Peace Proposal
- Henry Kissinger met President Nguyen Van Thieu in Saigon to present a ceasefire plan.
- The plan allowed for a political role for the Viet Cong.
- Thieu rejected it, accusing the U.S. of conceding too much.
2012 – Lance Armstrong Stripped of Tour de France Titles
- The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency officially stripped cyclist Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles.
- He was banned for life from professional cycling.
- The decision followed evidence of years of performance-enhancing drug use and pressure on teammates to dope.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 22?
October 22 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 22
Annette Funicello (1942 – 2013)
- American actress and singer who rose to fame on TV's Mickey Mouse Club.
- Starred in popular 1960s “Beach Party” films with Frankie Avalon.
Joan Fontaine (1917 – 2013)
- Oscar-winning actress known for Alfred Hitchcock films Rebecca and Suspicion.
- Famous for her lifelong rivalry with her sister, Olivia de Havilland.
Robert Capa (1913 – 1954)
- A renowned war photojournalist who captured striking images of the Spanish Civil War and World War II.
- His photographs revealed the harsh realities of battle.
Notable Deaths on October 22
- 1906 – Paul Cézanne (born 1839) — French post-Impressionist painter, whose work helped bridge Impressionism and Cubism.
- 1995 – Kingsley Amis (born 1922) — English novelist, poet and critic.
- 1995 – Mary Wickes (born 1910) — American film and TV character actress, known for her wide-ranging roles.
- 1992 – Cleavon Little (born 1939) — American actor, best known for his role in Blazing Saddles; died of colon cancer at age 53.
