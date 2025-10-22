This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 October

Every day has a story. A day like any other — yet when we look closer, we find moments that changed lives, nations, and our world. What happened on October 22? It's a date that threads through history with bold events: on this day in 1962, John F. Kennedy revealed a looming crisis over Soviet missiles in Cuba. In 1797, the first recorded parachute jump was made over Paris by André‑Jacques Garnerin. And in 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first president of the Republic of Texas. In this article, we'll explore why October 22 matters — from dramatic moments of invention and crisis to turning points in culture and politics.

What Happened On This Day – October 22?

Here's what happened in history on October 22:

1797 – First Parachute Jump Is Made Over Paris