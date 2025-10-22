Wordle hints and answer, October 22, 2025: Wordle #1586 is a new challenge from the New York Times for October 22, 2025. Yesterday's puzzle might have been easy for you to solve, but today's word has a mix of common and uncommon letters that could trip up even the most experienced players. We know you want to keep winning and don't want to waste your few chances on guessing, so we've put together strategic Wordle hints for today to help you figure it out. With just a few careful moves, you'll be able to mark another successful day on your NYT Wordle calendar. Let's get into the clues and keep that win rate up! What are the Wordle Hints for October 22, 2025? Before you peek at the final Wordle answer today, 22 October 2025, use these targeted clues to get your thinking back on track. Remember, the key to a high-score day is not just solving the puzzle but solving it efficiently!

How Many Vowels are in Today's Wordle Word? This is a major hint: the Wordle word for today contains only one vowel. This immediately tells you that four of the five letters are consonants, dramatically limiting your options. Ensure you are using that single vowel ('U') effectively in your next attempt to pinpoint its position. Does Today's Wordle Answer Have a Repeating Letter? The word for Wordle #1586 doesn't have any letters that repeat. It's important to know this so you can test five different letters with your remaining guesses. This means you don't have to look for letters that are the same, like "EE," "LL," or "SS." What is the Starting Letter of Today’s Wordle Word? The Wordle word for today, October 22, 2025, starts with the letter "S" to help you get started on the right foot. Use this information, along with the fact that there is only one vowel and no repeating letters, to test combinations that are likely to work.