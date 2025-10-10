Wordle hint and answer for October 10, 2025: Congratulations! You made it to the first puzzle of the weekend, Wordle 1574! Today's challenge, Friday, October 10, 2025, is a classic five-letter word that may surprise you with how it is made up of letters. The word itself is common in everyday speech, but the double letter and less common consonant mean that a typical starting word might not give you the green tiles you expect.
Don't worry if your first strategy of using high-vowel words didn't work; we have the exact, strategic tips you need to get from yellow to green and keep your streak going.
What is the Wordle Hint Today (October 10, 2025)?
To help you beat Wordle on October 10, 2025, we'll start with three general hints and then give you more specific ones to help you get closer to the answer.
Wordle Hint Oct 10: General Clues
-
Clue 1: The word is a noun that means a basic, simple machine that is often linked to physics or mechanics.
-
Clue 2: Think about what you could use to lift or move a heavy object by pushing or pulling it. "Handle" or "bar" are other words that mean the same thing.
-
Clue 3: There are only two vowels in the whole word.
Wordle Today Hint: Letter-Specific Clues
-
First letter: The Wordle starts with the letter L today.
-
Last letter: The answer to today's Wordle ends with the letter R.
-
Vowel Pattern: The two vowels are the same letter, but they show up twice. This is a very important detail!
What is the Biggest Clue for Wordle #1574?
The trickiest part of today's word is the letter V. It's one of the least frequently used letters in the Wordle list. If your starter didn't include an 'E', you should use your next guess to test words that contain the 'L' and 'R' you may have already found, and importantly, include the vowel 'E' in two different spots (like _E_E_).
HINT CLUE SUMMARY: L_V E R
What is the Wordle Answer Today for October 10, 2025?
If you've played through your guesses and are still drawing blanks, you’ve earned the reveal. Scroll down past the spoiler warning to secure your win for the Wordle 1574 challenge.
The official Wordle answer for October 10, 2025 (Wordle #1574) is...
LEVER
You did it! Whether you used a great opener or needed a strategic hint, you maintained your Wordle streak for the day. Come back tomorrow, Saturday, for your next challenge and more high-quality hints.
