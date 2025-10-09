Wordle hint and answer for October 9th, 2025: Welcome back, Wordle warrior! We know you're here to either check your starting word or get that hard-to-get win before the clock runs out. Wordle #1573, the puzzle for today, gives you a word that isn't very rare but might not come up in your daily vocabulary. It’s the kind of five-letter word that rewards a good letter-positioning strategy over simply guessing common words.

Whether you’re on an epic streak or just looking for a quick, satisfying solve, we’ve got all the non-spoiler hints and the final answer for the Wordle for October 9, 2025. Don't waste your precious guesses—let's get straight to the clues you need to solve this NYT Wordle today.

What are the Best Hints for Wordle Today (October 9, 2025)?

Before we get into the most specific Wordle 1572 hint, here are three general hints to help you make your next guess. Use your previous results to rule out gray letters and zero in on the yellow and green ones.