Wordle hint and answer for October 9th, 2025: Welcome back, Wordle warrior! We know you're here to either check your starting word or get that hard-to-get win before the clock runs out. Wordle #1573, the puzzle for today, gives you a word that isn't very rare but might not come up in your daily vocabulary. It’s the kind of five-letter word that rewards a good letter-positioning strategy over simply guessing common words.
Whether you’re on an epic streak or just looking for a quick, satisfying solve, we’ve got all the non-spoiler hints and the final answer for the Wordle for October 9, 2025. Don't waste your precious guesses—let's get straight to the clues you need to solve this NYT Wordle today.
What are the Best Hints for Wordle Today (October 9, 2025)?
Before we get into the most specific Wordle 1572 hint, here are three general hints to help you make your next guess. Use your previous results to rule out gray letters and zero in on the yellow and green ones.
Take a deep breath if your first guess didn't light up the board with enough green or yellow squares. We have put together some strategic tips to help you narrow down the choices for Wordle #1573.
-
Hint 1 (Vowels): The word contains only one traditional vowel (A, E, I, O, U).
-
Hint 2 (Structure): There are no repeated letters in today’s solution. All five letters are unique.
-
Hint 3 (Common Letter): The letter 'R' appears somewhere in the word.
-
Hint 4 (Tone): Think of a word you might use to describe a tough plant or a resilient person.
What is a Specific Clue for Wordle #1573?
Need one final nudge? This clue focuses on the most unusual structural detail of the Wordle 1573 answer:
Clue: Today’s Wordle begins with the letter H and ends with the “sometimes vowel,” Y.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for October 9, 2025?
If you've played all your guesses and simply need the final word to protect your streak (or your sanity), scroll no further.
The Wordle answer for Thursday, October 9, 2025 (Wordle #1573) is...
HARDY
What Does the Wordle Today Answer "HARDY" Mean?
The word HARDY is an adjective that primarily means robust, capable of enduring difficult conditions.
Context and Use:
-
If someone is tough, strong, and can handle stress, illness, or fatigue, you might call them hardy.
-
Hardy plants are those that can live through the winter or other bad weather without any help.
For example: "The mountaineer was known for his hardy spirit," or "Oak trees are considered hardy in this climate."
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for October 8, 2025 #1572: ANNOY
Wordle Hint for October 7, 2025 #1571: NYLON
Wordle Hint for October 6, 2025 #1570: AMUSE
Wordle Hint for October 4, 2025 #1568: RELAY
Wordle Hint for October 3, 2025 #1567: SPASM
Congratulations on solving today's Wordle! Whether you cracked it on your first try or needed a little help from our Wordle answer 9 October 2025 guide, you've earned that score. Be sure to check back in tomorrow for a fresh set of hints and the solution to the next NYT puzzle game.
