NYT Wordle hint and answer today (October 3, 2025): Today's puzzle, NYT Wordle #1567, presents a classic scenario where highly common letters combine in a less common structure. This five-letter word, live on October 3, 2025, can quickly confuse players who only use words that start with vowels. To keep your Wordle streak going and win, you need to pay attention to a hard group of consonants and the word pattern as a whole. Follow the strategic hints below to help you make guesses and make sure you solve the Wordle game in six tries. What are the Wordle #1567 Hints for October 3, 2025? We suggest that you go through these clues in order and only move on to the next one if your current guess doesn't give you enough green or yellow letters. This structured method helps you get rid of options quickly and makes you a better problem solver.

The word has only one of the five standard vowels: A, E, I, O, or U.

The answer starts with the letter S. This is useful information because it's one of the most common Wordle starters.

The last letter of the five-letter word is M. This letter is not very common at the end, which should greatly limit your options.

Check the letter's position. The vowel is in the second position. The Final Wordle Clue Today, for October 3, 2025 Today's word has a structural element that makes it harder to understand. Difficult Letter Hint: The answer has a letter that repeats. The letter that is being repeated today is vowel A. You can tell that the letter "A" appears twice in the word if you look at the vowel position (second spot) and the repeating letter clue. This is an important piece of information that will help you find the right final answer.

What is Today’s Wordle Answer for October 3, 2025? If you have used all the hints and are still one guess away from breaking your cherished streak, here is the full Wordle answer for today. SPOILER WARNING: Scroll down only if you are ready to see the solution! The official NYT Wordle Today Answer for puzzle #1567 on Friday, October 3, 2025, is: SPASM What is the Meaning of Wordle Answer Today? The noun "spasm" means a sudden, involuntary muscle contraction or convulsive movement. Contextual Example: "The long run caused a painful leg spasm halfway through the race." It can also mean a quick, short burst of activity, emotion, or energy. For instance, "The political party's reform effort was just a brief spasm of activity before things went back to normal." This definition will help you learn new words and understand the subtleties of the words used in the popular puzzle game better.