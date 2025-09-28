IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Wordle Today #1562: Check Hints and Answer for September 28, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Sep 28, 2025, 04:15 EDT

Wordle for September 28, 2025, is puzzle game #1562. If you're struggling to find today's word, we have the latest Wordle hints and the answer to help you keep your streak alive.

Wordle hints and answer today, for September 28, 2025
NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 26, 2025): Are you ready to try today's Wordle puzzle? A lot of us do this daily word puzzle every morning, but sometimes a hard word can mess up your perfect streak. Puzzle #1562, which came out on September 28, 2025, may look easy, but it could be hard if you're not careful. Let's dig into the clues and get you to the solution.

Wordle Hints Today, September 28, 2025? 

Instead of just giving you the answer, let's work through this together. Here are some strategic tips to help you find the right word. They are all meant to make you think without giving it away right away.

Hint 1: There are three vowels in the word.

Hint 2: The word describes something.

Hint 3: The word talks about how something feels.

Hint 4: The word has two "O's" and ends with a "Y."

The Final Clue for Wordle #1562

This is the one that could help you avoid making a wrong guess. This word is particularly tricky because it contains a repeating vowel that is not a double letter.

The Wordle Answer for September 28, 2025

If you've exhausted all your attempts or just need the answer to confirm your guess, here it is. The answer to Wordle #1562 on September 28, 2025, is GOOEY.

What does GOOEY mean?

The word "GOOEY" is an adjective used to describe something that is soft, sticky, and often liquid or viscous. Think of something like melted cheese on a pizza, a fresh brownie straight out of the oven, or a marshmallow that's been toasted over a campfire. It's a word that’s all about texture and is often associated with food, though it can also be used metaphorically to describe something overly sentimental or sappy. The word first appeared in English in the late 19th century.

Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for September 25, 2025 #1559: DRAPE

Wordle Hint for September 24, 2025 #1558: BLUNT

Wordle Hint for September 23, 2025 #1557: MOUTH

Wordle Hint for September 22, 2025 #1556: QUILL

Congratulations on solving today's Wordle puzzle! Whether you figured it out on your own or used our hints, you've earned your win. Come back tomorrow for the next puzzle and keep your winning streak going strong! 

