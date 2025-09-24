NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 23, 2025): Welcome back to Wordle! We know you're here to solve today's Wordle #1558 puzzle. This daily challenge can be hard on the brain, especially when the answer isn't clear right away. This guide is meant to give you the exact amount of help you need to keep winning. Whether you're just looking for a few gentle nudges or are ready to see the solution, you can count on us to deliver valuable, non-generic assistance for today's puzzle. Let's get that five-letter word!
What are the Wordle Hints Today, for September 24, 2025?
Don't worry if your first few guesses didn't give you the answer. Here are some tips for today's word that will help you get closer to the answer without giving it all away:
The first letter of the word is "B."
There is only one vowel in it.
The last letter is "T."
There are no letters that repeat.
What are the Clues for Today’s Wordle?
In some cases, knowing what a word means is the key to solving the puzzle. Wordle today can mean something that isn't sharp, like a knife or a tool. It can also mean someone who speaks very clearly and directly.
What is the Answer to Wordle #1558 Today?
The Wordle #1558 answer for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, is BLUNT.
What is the Definition of BLUNT?
A blunt object doesn't have a sharp or pointed edge. For instance, "The kitchen knife was too dull to cut the tomatoes." When you say someone is "blunt," you mean they are honest and straightforward, even if it is rude. For instance, "He was giving feedback that was a little too honest."
Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for September 23, 2025 #1556: QUILL
Wordle Hint for September 20, 2025 #1554: DEFER
Wordle Hint for September 19, 2025 #1553: LATER
Wordle Hint for September 18, 2025 #1552: KNIFE
Wordle Hint for September 17, 2025 #1551: TEETH
Wordle Hint for September 16, 2025 #1550: LEFTY
You Solved It!
You did a great job solving today's Wordle! We hope these tips and the last answer helped you keep your streak going. We'll be here to help you with the new puzzle tomorrow.
