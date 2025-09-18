RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Wordle Today #1552: Check Hints and Answer for September 18, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Sep 18, 2025, 06:02 EDT

Wordle September 18, 2025, has arrived! The answer for today’s Wordle #1552 is a tricky one with a silent letter. Use our hints and answer guide for the New York Times' popular puzzle game to find the solution.

NYT Wordle today, for September 18, 2025
NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 18, 2025): Stepping up to the Wordle challenge today? The game's 1,552nd puzzle is here, and it's a bit of a brain-teaser. Whether you are following the game religiously or are new to the daily grind, you have landed in the right place. We will help you figure out the hard letters and point you in the right direction for the answer to the puzzle. But don't ruin the fun right away. We want to give you just the right amount of help to keep your winning streak going and solve the puzzle with confidence.

What is Wordle Hint for Today, September 18, 2025?

Here are some strategic clues to help you solve today's Wordle. Remember, the goal is to use these to narrow down your options and make your next guess count.

  • The word contains two vowels.
  • The first letter is silent.
  • The word contains a common kitchen tool.

What are the Clues to NYT Wordle #1552?

Here's a final clue that should put you on the right path. Pay close attention to the letter placements.

Clue: This five-letter word begins with the letter 'K', but the sound is not pronounced.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, September 18, 2025?

If you've exhausted your guesses or simply need the solution to save your streak, the answer for Wordle #1552 is...

...KNIFE.

wordle answer september 18

The word KNIFE is a noun that refers to an instrument composed of a blade fixed into a handle, used for cutting or as a weapon. It can also be used as a verb, meaning to cut or stab with a knife. For example, "He used a sharp knife to slice the apple," or "The baker will knife the dough before baking."

Congratulations on solving today's Wordle! Whether you got it on your first try or needed a little help, every solved puzzle is a success. Be sure to come back tomorrow for the next puzzle and keep that Wordle streak alive!

