Ready to take on today's Wordle? Puzzle #1545 for September 11, 2025, is live and waiting to be solved. This five-letter word challenge from the New York Times games requires sharp logic and a solid vocabulary. Many players are looking for clues to keep their winning streak intact, and for good reason. It's great to figure out the Wordle answer for today on your own, but sometimes you just need a little help to get over the hump. So, we have the hints you need to help you without making it too easy to find the answer.
What are the First Hints for Wordle #1545?
The most effective way to start any Wordle is with a strong opening word that includes common vowels and consonants.
-
For today's puzzle, the word is a common noun and a verb.
-
There are two vowels and no letters that repeat.
What is the First Letter of the Wordle Answer Today?
The first letter of today's Wordle word is 'C'. With that in mind, think about five-letter words that begin with 'C' and fit the other criteria. The word is something you use to sit on.
What is the Answer to Today's Wordle Puzzle?
The answer to Wordle #1545 is CHAIR. If you've tried all the hints and are ready to see the answer, here it is.
Wordle Words from Archive
-
Wordle Hint for September 10, 2025 #1544: POUTY
-
Wordle Hint for September 9, 2025 #1543: TRICK
-
Wordle Hint for September 8, 2025 #1542: CHIRP
-
Wordle Hint for September 7, 2025 #1541: TENOR
-
Wordle Hint for September 6, 2025 #1540: BULGE
You can now celebrate another win and look forward to the next puzzle. To get better at the game every day, remember to start with a strong word and pay close attention to the clues it gives you.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation