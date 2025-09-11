Ready to take on today's Wordle? Puzzle #1545 for September 11, 2025, is live and waiting to be solved. This five-letter word challenge from the New York Times games requires sharp logic and a solid vocabulary. Many players are looking for clues to keep their winning streak intact, and for good reason. It's great to figure out the Wordle answer for today on your own, but sometimes you just need a little help to get over the hump. So, we have the hints you need to help you without making it too easy to find the answer.

What are the First Hints for Wordle #1545?

The most effective way to start any Wordle is with a strong opening word that includes common vowels and consonants.

For today's puzzle, the word is a common noun and a verb.

There are two vowels and no letters that repeat.