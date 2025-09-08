Today's word is an onomatopoeia, which means it sounds like what it means. The word is a sound that people often hear when they see a small, feathered animal. Here are some hints that build on each other to help you find the answer without giving it away right away:

What are the Hints for Wordle Today, September 8, 2025?

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (September 8, 2025) : Monday has arrived, and so has a new Wordle challenge to kick off the week. Whether you are a pro player or just getting started, today's puzzle, Wordle #1542, presents a fantastic opportunity to test your five-letter word knowledge. The goal remains the same: guess the word of the day in six tries or less. If you are stuck and need a little push in the right direction, hop on and read the Wordle hints and the final answer you need to solve today's NYT puzzle.

Is there any Repeatative Letters in Wordle Word Today?

The answer today does not have any letters that are the same.

How Many Vowels are There in Today’s Wordle Answer?

The word contains only one of the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U).

What is the First Letter from Wordle Hint Today?

The word starts with the letter "C."

What is the Wordle Answer for Today, September 8, 2025?

If the hints weren't quite enough to crack the code, don't worry. Here is the final answer for Wordle #1542, so you can move on with your day and get that winning grid.

SPOILER WARNING: The answer is below this line.

The answer to Wordle #1542 on September 8, 2025, is CHIRP.

What is the Meaning of CHIRP?

"CHIRP" can be used as a noun or a verb. As a noun, it means a short, sharp, high-pitched sound that a small bird or insect usually makes. But, chirp means to make that sound as a verb. This meaning fits the clues perfectly and goes along with the sounds of nature.